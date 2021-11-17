Rio Grande dominates All-RSC men’s soccer team

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande piled up four major award winners, five first-team honorees and three second-team selections to the 2021 All-River States Conference Men’s Soccer Team announced by league officials.

Through a vote of the 10 RSC men’s soccer head coaches, the All-RSC First & Second Teams, individual awards for student-athletes and coaches and a Champions of Character Team were selected.

The No. 13-ranked RedStorm had the RSC Player of the Year in senior midfielder Ewan McLauchlan (Aroch, Scotland), the Offensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year in freshman forward Gabriel Silva (Sao Luis, Brazil) and the Defensive Player of the Year in freshman goal keeper Daniel Merino Correa (Madrid, Spain).

McLauchlan has seven goals, four assists and 18 points on the year, while Silva earned his awards with team-highs of 16 goals and 35 points — both of which rank third in the conference.

Merino Correa earned the top defensive honor leading the conference with only 10 goals allowed, a 0.58 goals against average and 10 shutouts.

Joining the trio of award winners on the first team for the RedStorm are junior midfielder Charlie Chechlacz (Liecestershire, England) and sophomore defender Diego Montenegro (Santiago, Chile).

Chechlacz has six goals, four assists and 16 points for the season, while Montenegro has scored one goal and assisted on five others for seven points.

The remainder of the first team consists of forwards Unaiz Shajani from Midway, Point Park’s Jaime Rodriguez and Javier Morejon of Brescia; midfielders Edward Tordoff from WVU Tech and Ian Fierro from Oakland City; defenders Callum Coleman of Indiana East, WVU-Tech’s Jason Constable and Taiwo Anifowose of St. Mary-of-the-Woods; and IU East goal keeper Alex Visscher.

Rio Grande’s trio of second team selections included sophomore forward Benjamin Cam Orellana (Santiago, Chile), sophomore defender Rodrigo Basso (Santiago, Chile) and senior defender Silas Machado (Sao Paulo, Brazil).

Cam Orellana has two goals and six assists for 10 points, while Basso has one goal to his credit and Machado sits at three goals and one assist for seven points.

Brescia (Ky.) University head coach Cameron Williams was voted RSC Coach of the Year. In his third season, he led the Bearcats to a second-place finish in the RSC standings.

The Champions of Character Team selected one player from each team who best exhibits the five character traits of NAIA Champions of Character: respect, responsibility, integrity, servant leadership and sportsmanship.

Rio’s representative on the list was senior Connor Paine (Cornwell, England).

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

