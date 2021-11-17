Rio Grande nets 5 on All-RSC women’s soccer team

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande senior Chase Davis has been named both the River States Conference Women’s Soccer Player of the Year and the league’s Offensive Player of the Year.

The announcement came as part of the unveiling of the 2021 All-River States Conference Women’s Soccer Teams & Awards, which were selected through balloting of the 12 RSC women’s soccer head coaches.

The All-RSC First & Second Teams feature 14 players each with four forwards, four midfielders, four defenders and two goalkeepers. Also selected were the individual awards for student-athletes and coaches and the Champions of Character Team.

Davis, a native of Huntington, W.Va., led Rio Grande to a runner-up finish in both regular season play and the RSC Tournament, which wrapped up on Saturday. She finished with 10 goals and 26 points.

Davis was one of five Rio players named to the first team, while two others earned second team selections.

The others representing the RedStorm on the first team were freshman forward Kotomi Kaneshima (Himeji, Japan), sophomore midfielder Lorna Campos (Santiago, Chile) and senior defenders Ashton Snider (Lancaster, OH) and Parker Ruff (Lancaster, OH).

Junior midfielder Trinity Hassey (Westerville, OH) and sophomore goal keeper Morgen Nutter (Ashville, OH) were Rio’s second team selections.

Kaneshima finished with four goals, five assists and 13 points, while Campos and Ruff had one goal each and Snider tallied one assist. Campos, Ruff and Snider headlined a Rio defense that allowed just 24 goals in 19 goals, while pitching five shutouts.

Hassey finished with four goals and two assists for 10 points, while Nutter posted an 8-2-2 record in goal with 46 saves and a .821 save percentage.

Ohio Valley University’s Ximena Jauregui was selected as RSC Defensive Player of the Year. The Fighting Scots’ left back was a big reason why OVU had the stingiest defense in the RSC with just 12 goals allowed in 13 regular season games.

Ohio Valley midfielder Manuela Filipe was selected as the RSC Newcomer of the Year. She was the highest-ranked player who was new to the conference, and she is second on the Fighting Scots with six goals and 13 points.

The remainder of the first team included forwards Kimberly Trapp of IU East and Keely Hoopingarner from IU Kokomo; midfielders Sophie Pohlabel of IU East and Morgan Scruggs from IU Kokomo; Point Park defender Athena Beck; and goal keepers Gabby Mitchum of IU East and Jenna Miller from WVU-Tech.

Ohio Valley head coach Eric Belcher was tabbed RSC Coach of the Year after taking over the Fighting Scots program in August and going on to post a record of 12-1-1 overall and 11-0 in the RSC during the regular season. His club won both the regular season and tournament championship.

The RSC also named a Champions of Character Team selected one player from each team who best displays the five values of NAIA Champions of Character: respect, responsibility, integrity, servant leadership and sportsmanship.

Rio’s representative on the list was freshman Charlotte Pilgrim (Middlesbrough, England).

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

