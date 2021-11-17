RedStorm women crush cold-shooting Carlow

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Carlow University likely felt fortunate in that it only trailed the University of Rio Grande by 11 points at halftime.

But if the Celtics were seriously entertaining thoughts of mounting a second half comeback, a nightmarish performance over the final two quarters put those thoughts to rest.

The RedStorm took advantage of their hosts’ inability to put the ball in the basket — not to mention its inability to hang on to the ball — and cruised to an 80-38 win in River States Conference women’s basketball play at Oakland Catholic High School’s Donahue Pavilion.

Rio Grande improved to an 8-0 with a victory in its conference opener.

Carlow slipped to 3-5 overall and 0-1 in league play.

The Celtics trailed the RedStorm, 32-21, at halftime but shot just 10 percent (2-for-20) from the floor in the third quarter, 17.6 percent in the final period (3-for-17) and 18.7 percent for the game (14-for-75).

Carlow also committed 29 turnovers in the loss.

Rio Grande extended its lead to 22 points by the close of the third quarter and its largest advantage of the night came with the game’s final margin of victory.

All 14 players who suited up for the RedStorm saw action and 11 scored, including four in double figures.

Junior Hailey Jordan (Columbus, OH) led the way with 17 points, while freshman Kaylee Darnell (Wheelersburg, OH) had a career-high 16 points.

Freshmen Azyiah Williams (Ripley, OH) and Harlei Antritt (Newark, OH) also hit career-highs with 10 points each, while Antritt also had a career-high 11 points and two blocked shots.

Junior Ella Skeens (Chillicothe, OH) had a team-high 12 rebounds, while senior Chyna Chambers (Columbus, OH) handed out a season-high nine assists and blocked a career-high three shots.

Freshman Aleea Crites (Parkersburg, WV) also blocked a trio of shots and had a game- and career-best five steals.

Rio Grande failed to hit a three-point goal and was outrebounded, 52-50, but outscored the Celtics in the paint, 60-19, and blocked 10 shots altogether.

Megan Ost led Carlow with 12 points and a game-best 16 rebounds.

Rio Grande returns to action on Saturday afternoon when Point Park University visits the Newt Oliver Arena for a 3 p.m. tipoff.

Rio Grande’s Harlei Antritt (32) had 10 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday night’s 80-38 win over Carlow University in Pittsburgh. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_11.18-RIO-Antritt.jpg Rio Grande’s Harlei Antritt (32) had 10 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday night’s 80-38 win over Carlow University in Pittsburgh. Courtesy|Justyce Stout

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

