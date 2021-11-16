GA soccer lands 10 on SEDSCA squads

A total of 10 players from the Gallia Academy boys and girls soccer teams were named to the 2021 Southeast District Soccer Coaches Association’s Division II all-district teams, as voted on by the coaches within the area.

On the girls side, senior Preslee Reed was the lone member of the Blue Angels to make it to the first team.

For second team, senior Kyrsten Sanders was the only member of the Blue and White to be named.

Meanwhile, senior Alivia Lear and sophomore Emma Hammons were given the distinction of honorable mention.

Caroline Brown of Fairfield Union was named player of the year in Division II. Joining Brown was head coach Casey Bischof as coach of the year. Assistant coach of the year was given to Joe Webster of Miami Trace.

For the boys, senior Brody Wilt and junior Maddux Camden headlined for the Blue Devils on first team.

Wilt was also named D-2 player of the year by the SEDSCA.

On the second team, junior Keagan Daniels and sophomore Wes Saunders were named.

Senior Ayden Roettker and junior Carson Wamsley were named to the honorable mention list.

Kirk Crow of Alexander was named coach of the year and Colten Holdren of Marietta was named assistant coach of the year.

2021 SEDSCA Division II girls soccer teams

FIRST TEAM

Olivia Adams, Logan Elm; Payton Alloway, Warren; Brynn Bledsoe, Hillsboro; Caroline Brown, Fairfield Union; Adi Chambers, Washington CH; Nilyn Cockerham, Circleville; Emma Davis, Waverly; Alexis Frazee, Warren; Ava Kristofco, Athens; Sarah Lefever, Jackson; Katie Mannix, Marietta; Luca Matesic, McClain; Kandice Mathews, Miami Trace; Macey McCune, McClain; Jaidyn McKell, Unioto; Katie McMahon, Fairfield Union; Avery Miller, Unioto; Preslee Reed, Gallia Academy; Claire Schenkel, Marietta; Brooke Ulicny, Hillsboro; Faith Yancey, Circleville.

Player of the Year:

Caroline Brown, Fairfield Union.

Coach of the Year:

Casey Bischof, Fairfield Union.

Assistant coach of the Year:

Joe Webster, Miami Trace.

SECOND TEAM

Katie Baucom, Hillsboro; Hannah Brandyberry, Hillsboro; Chloe Chen, Marietta; Makya Cockerham, Circleville; Alexis Cymanski, Fairfield Union; Payton Ford, Circleville; Lyndyn Gibbs, Washington CH; Jana Griffith, Miami Trace; Josie Martin, Logan Elm; Riley Medley, Marietta; Lauren Murphy, Waverly; Isabella Neal, Fairfield Union; Arielle Pelletier, Unioto; Alysa Pinkerton, Warren; Payton Pryor, McClain; Karllee Renner, Unioto; Kyrsten Sanders, Gallia Academy; Abby Seimetz, Jackson; Macie Smith, Warren; Mattie Walburn, Jackson; Tess Wilhelm, Athens.

HONORABLE MENTION

Lilly Cochran, Warren; Sophie Cochran, Warren; Ariane Davis, Waverly; Niah DeHainaut, Fairfield Union; Kenzie Dietrick, Hillsboro; Carmen Enochs, Miami Trace; Sydney Fain, Jackson; Karma Fugate, Athens; Emma Hammons, Gallia Academy; Grace Heath, Unioto; Breanna Karnes, Hillsboro; Alivia Lear, Gallia Academy; Ashtyn Miller, Unioto; Annie Moulton, Athens; Payton Mullen, Marietta; Mallory Pavey, Miami Trace; Claudia Rhymer, Fairfield Union; Morgan Sark, Circleville; Sarah Snyder, McClain; Sophie Stonerock, Logan Elm; Delani Teeters, Waverly; Kenzley Urban, Marietta; Olivia Wastier, Circleville; Katie Wilson, Logan Elm; Jade Winters, Jackson; Kenzie Wise, McClain.

2021 SEDSCA Division II boys soccer teams

FIRST TEAM

Connor Ball, Jackson; Parker Bolin, Alexander; Caleb Boyer, Waverly; Connor Bucher, Miami Trace; Maddux Camden, Gallia Academy; Cole Conaway, Logan Elm; Kyler D’Augustino, Alexander; Ben Goodman, Warren; Nolan Haislop, Jackson; Lucas Hanes, Unioto; Brayden Hurley, Warren; Nfanly Marol, Miami Trace; Andrew Newland, McClain; Andy Pagan, Athens; Charles Phillips, Hillsboro; Caleb Redding, Fairfield Union; Braulio Rosas-Clouse, Athens; David Sarver, Marietta; Caleb Schmelzer, Fairfield Union; Lucas Shepherd, Chesapeake; Keagan Smith, Waverly; Cameron Thompson, Unioto; Mac Threatt, Marietta; Landon Weber, Hillsboro; Brody Wilt, Gallia Academy; Edwin Zheng, Circleville.

Player of the Year:

Brody Wilt, Gallia Academy.

Coach of the Year:

Kirk Crow, Alexander.

Assistant coach of the Year:

Colten Holdren, Marietta.

SECOND TEAM

Jase Allison, McClain; Jake Anderson, Chesapeake; Eric Carpenter, Athens; Ayden Cornell, Warren; Jace Ervin, Alexander; Caden Fyffe, Fairfield Union; Keagen Daniels, Gallia Academy; Justin Darnell, Circleville; Haydon Hice, McClain; Brady Jaunarajs, Athens; Landon Long, Logan Elm; Sekon Marol, Miami Trace; Elijah McCain, Waverly; Dillon Meagle, Marietta; Alex Norris, Alexander; Noah Perry, Miami Trace; River Pettigrew, Unioto; Dylan Rigsby, Hillsboro; Ronnie Rowley, Fairfield Union; Wes Saunders, Gallia Academy; Dylan Schurman, Hillsboro; Ashten Sigler, Unioto; Ashton Swann, Jackson; Drake Teeters, Waverly; Cayden Wheeler, Marietta; Broc Williams, Jackson.

HONORABLE MENTION

Dylan Allison, Alexander; Jude Braun, Logan Elm; Kaiden Chea, Circleville; Walji Dadem, Athens; Koen Eichhorn, Fairfield Union; Owen Elswick, Logan Elm; Zane Evans, Athens; Micah Geise, Unioto; Eli Hayton, Chesapeake; Brady Jaunarajs, Athens; Logan Johnson, Miami Trace; Nathan Kallet, Athens; Landon Koscho, Marietta; Waylon Lamerson, Waverly; Anthony Langley, Miami Trace; Derek McAfee, Warren; Carson Moore, Waverly; Cohen Myers, Hillsboro; Dayne Neff, Jackson; Ethan Neidhart, Alexander; Michael Parana, Jackson; Sam Perdue, Warren; Ayden Roettker, Gallia Academy; Ethan Rooney, Fairfield Union; Jacob Scott, Circleville; Jacob Spears, Chesapeake; JC Stark, Unioto; Nick Turner, Hillsboro; Carson Wamsley, Gallia Academy; Seth Weller, McClain; Cash Wheeler, Marietta; Emerson Yates, McClain.

Gallia Academy senior Preslee Reed (22) was named to the Southeast District Soccer Coaches Association’s First Girls Team, the only member of the Blue Angels to qualify for the top team. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_GA-Reed.jpg Gallia Academy senior Preslee Reed (22) was named to the Southeast District Soccer Coaches Association’s First Girls Team, the only member of the Blue Angels to qualify for the top team. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports