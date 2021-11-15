Rio Grande women clobber UC-Clermont

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Friday night’s game between the University of Rio Grande and the University of Cincinnati-Clermont may have been 40 minutes in length from start to finish, but it didn’t take nearly that long to decide the final outcome.

The host RedStorm bolted to a 14-0 first quarter lead and never looked back, hammering the Cougars, 99-47, in the women’s division of the 39th Annual Bevo Francis Invitational Tournament at the Newt Oliver Arena.

Rio Grande remained unbeaten in six outings with the victory.

UC-Clermont slipped to 2-2 with the loss.

The Cougars missed their first nine shots in the game and trailed 14-0 by the time Tyra Murphy connected on a jump shot with 4:31 left in the opening stanza.

Rio’s lead grew to 19 points by the end of the period, to 26 by halftime, to 40 at the close of the third quarter and to as many as 54 points late in contest before settling on the 52-point final margin of victory.

The RedStorm shot 48 percent from the floor for the game (39-for-81), while going 17-for-21 at the foul line (81%) and finishing with an amazing 70-27 edge in rebounding — a figure which is believed to be a single-game record for the program.

UC-Clermont shot better than 30 percent in just one quarter and finished the game at 25 percent overall (17-for-68).

All 14 players who dressed for the game scored at least one point for head coach David Smalley’s club, with junior Hailey Jordan (Columbus, OH) leading the way at 24 points. She also pulled down 10 rebounds.

Senior Avery Harper (Seaman, OH) netted 12 points, including the 1,00th point of her career late in the third quarter, while freshman Harlei Antritt (Newark, OH) tallied a career-best 10 points — eight of which came in the final period.

Junior Ella Skeens (Chillicothe, OH) and freshman Jocelyn Abraham (Exchange, WV) yanked down a game-high 11 rebounds each in the winning effort, setting a single-game high for Skeens and tying Abraham’s top single-game mark.

Freshman Kaylee Darnell (Wheelersburg, OH) handed out a game-best six assists for Rio in the victory. She also had nine points, six rebounds and a pair of steals in just 18 minutes of action.

The Cougars were led by Maria Velazco, who netted 14 points and handed out four assists off the bench, and Anna Voskuhl, who tossed in 11 points in a losing cause.

Tyra Murphy and Victoria Brooks, who represented Clermont’s leading scorers entering the game at 21.3 and 17.3 points per game, respectively, finished with seven and three points, respectively. The duo went a combined 4-for-23 from the field.

Murphy also had a team-best eight rebounds and three steals for the Cougars. Voskuhl blocked a pair of shots.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

