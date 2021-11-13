17 named all-district in football

The Ohio Valley Publishing area had 17 players chosen to the 2021 Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association Southeast Ohio all-district football teams, as voted on by a panel of media members within this region of the Buckeye State.

All six programs — Gallia Academy, Meigs, River Valley, Eastern, South Gallia and Southern — had at least one representative apiece within their respective divisional breakdowns, with the locals coming away with honors in Division IV, Division V and Division VII.

Gallia Academy (4-4) and Eastern (4-5) were the lone playoff qualifiers from the 2-county area, and they respectively led the way with five and four selections.

Meigs (3-6) and Southern (4-5) were next with three picks each, while River Valley (2-6) and South Gallia (1-7) landed a single selection apiece.

The Blue Devils were the lone area team represented in the Division IV bracket, and three of their five selections were of a first team nature.

Junior Isaac Clary and sophomore Kenyon Franklin were named to the first team offense as a lineman and wide receiver, respectively. Sophomore Cole Hines was also chosen to the first team defense as a linebacker.

Juniors Brody Fellure and Mason Skidmore were also special mention selections for GAHS in Division IV.

The Eagles had both an offensive and a defensive first team choice, with seniors Bryce Newland and Jayden Evans respectively being named to the Division VII squad as a running back and a linebacker.

Senior Brayden Smith and junior Landon Randolph were also chosen to the special mention list in D-7 on behalf of EHS.

Southern sophomore Josiah Smith was a first team quarterback selection in Division VII, while seniors Logan Hensler and Lincoln Rose were special mention honorees.

South Gallia senior Devin Siders was also a special mention choice in Division VII.

The Marauders had a pair of first team offensive honorees in Division V with quarterback Coulter Cleland and lineman Andrew Dodson, a pair of seniors. Senior Morgan Roberts was also a special mention selection in D-5 for MHS.

The lone River Valley player chosen in Division V list was junior Michael Conkle, who was a first team honoree as a defensive back.

Clary, Hines, Cleland, Conkle and Evans were repeat first team selections from a year ago. Rose was also a special mention honoree in Division VII back in 2020.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Meigs senior quarterback Coulter Cleland (2) is upended by a Nelsonville-York defender during a Sept. 24 football contest in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_11.13-MHS-Cleland.jpg Meigs senior quarterback Coulter Cleland (2) is upended by a Nelsonville-York defender during a Sept. 24 football contest in Rocksprings, Ohio. Dave Harris|OVP Sports Gallia Academy sophomore wideout Kenyon Franklin (13) breaks free from a Coal Grove defender during an Oct. 1 football game in Gallipolis, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_11.13-GA-Franklin.jpg Gallia Academy sophomore wideout Kenyon Franklin (13) breaks free from a Coal Grove defender during an Oct. 1 football game in Gallipolis, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.