GA lands 12 on OVC soccer teams

The Gallia Academy boys and girls soccer teams collectively landed a dozen selections — half of which were repeat honorees — on the 2021 All-Ohio Valley Conference soccer teams, as voted on by the coaches within the league.

The Blue Devils — who repeated as unbeaten OVC champions this fall — led the way with eight total and four repeat selections on the boys squad, while the Blue Angels came away with four selections and a pair of repeat honorees.

Starting with the Blue Devils (10-0-0), head coach Cory Camden was a repeat honoree as the league’s coach of the year. Senior Brody Wilt — who reached 100 career goals this season — was also named the OVC player of the year.

Wilt and Maddux Camden were repeat honorees on the first team and were joined by Keagan Daniels, Carson Wamsley and Bryson Miller.

Ayden Roettker was a repeat selection to the honorable mention squad and was joined by Wes Saunders to complete the GAHS representation on the boys squad.

The Blue Angels (2-5-1) — who finished fourth out of five teams — had a pair of repeat honorees in Preslee Reed and Kyrsten Sanders, both of whom finished on the first team in girls.

Alivia Lear and Gabby McConnell were both named to the honorable mention squad as well for GAHS.

Brianna Reynolds and Summer Collins, both of Rock Hill, were respectively chosen as the girls player of the year and girls coach of the year. Collins was also the 2020 OVC coach of the year for girls soccer.

2021 All-OVC boys soccer team

FIRST TEAM

Gallia Academy (10-0-0): Brody Wilt*, Maddux Camden*, Keagan Daniels, Carson Wamsley, Bryson Miller.

South Point (8-2-0): Mason Kazee#, Josh Helton, Xander Dornon.

Rock Hill (5-4-1): Sam Simpson*, Tyler Brammer#.

Chesapeake (3-6-1): Lucas Shepherd*, Jake Anderson#.

Fairland (3-7-0): Evan Williams, Rion Chafin#.

Portsmouth (0-10-0): Franklin Harris.

Player of the Year:

Brody Wilt, Gallia Academy.

Coach of the Year:

Cory Camden, Gallia Academy.

HONORABLE MENTION

Ayden Roettker#, Gallia Academy; Wes Saunders, Gallia Academy; Levi Lawson, South Point; Tanner Runyon, South Point; Dylan Griffith, Rock Hill; Isiah Kelley, Rock Hill; Jacob Spears#, Chesapeake; Eli Hayton, Chesapeake; Gabe Polcyn, Fairland; Parker Wyant, Fairland; Gabe Harris, Portsmouth; Omar Bairera, Portsmouth.

2021 All-OVC girls soccer teams

FIRST TEAM

Rock Hill (8-0-0): Brianna Reynolds*, Emmi Stevens*, Hazley Matthews, Ellen Heaberlin, Josi Saleh.

Fairland (5-2-1): Maddie Miller*, Jessica King, Lexi Steele#.

South Point (4-4-0): Keilanee Montgomery#, Jaycie Walters#.

Gallia Academy (2-5-1): Preslee Reed*, Kyrsten Sanders#.

Chesapeake (0-8-0): Jasmine Young#.

Player of the Year:

Brianna Reynolds, Rock Hill.

Coach of the Year:

Summer Collins, Rock Hill.

HONORABLE MENTION

Emma Scott, Rock Hill; Alison Rogers#, Rock Hill; Kamryn Barnitz, Fairland; Kali Hall, Fairland; Elaysia Wilburn, South Point; Jasmyn Jones, South Point; Alivia Lear, Gallia Academy; Gabby McConnell, Gallia Academy; Kandace Pauley*, Chesapeake.

* — indicates first team selection in 2020.

# — indicates honorable mention selection in 2020.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

