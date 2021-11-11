RedStorm men roll WVU-Tech

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Bobby Turner and Gabriel Silva scored two goals each to lead the University of Rio Grande to a 5-1 win over West Virginia University-Tech in the semifinal round of the River States Conference Men’s Soccer Tournament, Wednesday night, at Evan E. Davis Field.

The RedStorm, who are ranked 13th in the latest NAIA coaches’ poll and the tourney’s top seed, improved to 15-2-1 with the victory.

The win also sends head coach Scott Morrissey’s squad into Saturday’s title game against No. 3 seed Oakland City University, which ousted second-seeded Brescia, 1-0, in Wednesday’s other semifinal.

WVU-Tech, the No. 4 seed, finished 10-7-2 with the loss.

Turner, a freshman from England, scored his first goal of the season just 57 seconds into the match when he headed in a feed from the left side of the 18-yard box by sophomore Benjamin Cam Orellana (Santiago, Chile).

Turner scored again with 6:18 left before halftime, finding the back of the net off of a corner kick by junior Charlie Chechlacz (Liecestershire, England), to make it 2-0.

Silva, a freshman from Sao Luis, Brazil, put the win on ice by scoring both of his goals inside the first 15 minutes of the second half.

Silva’s first score came off the deflection of a loose ball in front of the goal just 51 seconds into the half, while the second came a little less than 14 minutes later off of a cross from the left side of the 18 by Cam Orellana.

Silva’s goals gave him a team-leading 16 scores this season.

The Golden Bears avoided a shutout on an unassisted marker by Luis Alejandro James with 23:06 left to play, but Rio got the goal back when sophomore Sebastian Borquez (Santiago, Chile) scored off an assist by junior Nicolas Cam Orellana (Santiago, Chile) from the top of the 18 with 15:37 remaining to set the final score.

Rio Grande finished with an 18-10 advantage in shots, including 7-3 in shots on frame.

The RedStorm also had a 6-3 cushion in corner kick chances, all of which came in the first half.

Freshman Daniel Merino Correa (Madrid, Spain) had two saves in goal for Rio.

WVU-Tech’s Nicolas Villalobos also had two saves in a losing cause.

The contest also included nine yellow card cautions, including two on Rio Grande freshman Diego Martinez (Santiago, Chile), who will be forced to sit out Saturday’s championship game.

Kickoff for the title tilt is set for 11 a.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

