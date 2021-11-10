GA lands 12 on All-OVC golf teams

CENTENARY, Ohio — Nothing dirty about this dozen.

Gallia Academy had a total of 12 people named to the 2021 All-Ohio Valley Conference golf teams, which were based on the final results from each championship match between the boys and girls competing this fall.

Both the Blue Devils and the Blue Angels captured league titles this season, which led to near-identical representation on the all-league squad as each program landed at least four first team honorees and a single honorable mention choice.

GAHS coach Mark Allen was also named the coach of the year for both boys and girls within the OVC.

Maddi Meadows, Abby Hammons, Emma Hammons, Addy Burke and Jordan Blaine were first team honorees in the girls division, with Meadows being named the OVC girls golfer of the year.

Kylee Cook of GAHS was also chosen to the girls honorable mention squad.

The Blue Devils were represented by Laith Hamid, Beau Johnson, Hunter Cook and William Hendrickson on the boys first team, and also had an honorable mention choice in Cody Bowman.

Landon Roberts of Fairland ended up winning the boys golfer of the year award.

2021 All-OVC girls golf team

FIRST TEAM

Maddi Meadows, Gallia Academy; Abby Hammons, Gallia Academy; Emma Hammons, Gallia Academy; Addy Burke, Gallia Academy, Sidnea Belville, South Point; Jordan Blaine, Gallia Academy.

Golfer of the Year:

Maddi Meadows, Gallia Academy.

Coach of the Year:

Mark Allen, Gallia Academy.

HONORABLE MENTION

Kylee Cook, Gallia Academy; Elli Holmes, Coal Grove.

2021 All-OVC boys golf team

FIRST TEAM

Landon Roberts, Fairland; Jeremiah Fizer, Fairland; Jackson McComas, Chesapeake; Carter Collins, Chesapeake; Luke Jenkins, Coal Grove; Landon Johnson, Coal Grove; Laith Hamid, Gallia Academy; Beau Johnson, Gallia Academy; Hunter Cook, Gallia Academy; Will Hendrickson, Gallia Academy; Matt Sheridan, Ironton; Brayden Sexton, South Point.

Golfer of the Year:

Landon Roberts, Fairland.

Coach of the Year:

Mark Allen, Gallia Academy.

HONORABLE MENTION

Cody Bowman, Gallia Academy; Cameron Mayo, Fairland.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

