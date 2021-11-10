Blue Angels net 6 All-OVC picks

CENTENARY, Ohio — It’s not confusing to believe the Blue Angels led the way, even if everything ended up at sixes and sevens.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team — who notched its seventh straight Ohio Valley Conference championship this fall — had a league-high six selections to the 2021 All-OVC volleyball teams, as voted on by the coaches within the conference.

The Blue Angels posted their sixth unbeaten campaign over that 7-year reign and had four repeat honorees on the team, including second-year coach Sally Barnette repeating as coach of the year within the OVC.

Also, in a first this school year, the Ohio Valley Conference is now selecting a player of the year — which went to senior Bailey Barnette.

Jenna Harrison joined Bailey as repeat first-team honorees from a year ago, while Regan Wilcoxon and Chanee Cremeens were also chosen to the first team this fall. Wilcoxon was picked to the honorable mention squad a year ago.

Jalyn Short was also named to the honorable mention list on behalf of GAHS, which owns an 83-1 alltime mark in Ohio Valley Conference play.

2021 All-OVC Volleyball Teams

FIRST TEAM

GALLIA ACADEMY (14-0): Bailey Barnette*, Jenna Harrison*, Regan Wilcoxon#, Chanee Cremeens.

PORTSMOUTH (11-3): Madison Perry*, Kennedy Bowling.

FAIRLAND (9-5): Kalei Ngumire*, Alyssa Burcham.

SOUTH POINT (7-7): Alexis Johnson*, Camille Hall.

CHESAPEAKE (6-8): Mollie Watts*, Megan Wroblewski.

IRONTON (3-11): Evan Williams.

COAL GROVE (3-11): Kaleigh Murphy.

ROCK HILL (3-11): Jlynn Risner.

Player of the Year

Bailey Barnette, Gallia Academy.

Coach of the Year

Sally Barnette*, Gallia Academy.

HONORABLE MENTION

Jalyn Short, Gallia Academy; Olivia Ramey*, Portsmouth; Brooklin Lovejoy, Fairland; Olivia Perkins, South Point; Kayla Jackson, Chesapeake; Whitney Howard*, Rock Hill; Kylie Montgomery, Coal Grove; Jada Rogers, Ironton.

* — indicates 2020 All-OVC first team selection.

# — indicates 2020 All-OVC honorable mention selection.

Gallia Academy senior Bailey Barnette (2) hits a spike attempt during an Oct. 14 volleyball match against Portsmouth in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_11.11-GA-Bailey.jpg Gallia Academy senior Bailey Barnette (2) hits a spike attempt during an Oct. 14 volleyball match against Portsmouth in Centenary, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Bailey Barnette named POY; Sally Barnette named COY.

