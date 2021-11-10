Blue Angels net 6 All-OVC picks

CENTENARY, Ohio — It’s not confusing to believe the Blue Angels led the way, even if everything ended up at sixes and sevens.
The Gallia Academy volleyball team — who notched its seventh straight Ohio Valley Conference championship this fall — had a league-high six selections to the 2021 All-OVC volleyball teams, as voted on by the coaches within the conference.
The Blue Angels posted their sixth unbeaten campaign over that 7-year reign and had four repeat honorees on the team, including second-year coach Sally Barnette repeating as coach of the year within the OVC.
Also, in a first this school year, the Ohio Valley Conference is now selecting a player of the year — which went to senior Bailey Barnette.
Jenna Harrison joined Bailey as repeat first-team honorees from a year ago, while Regan Wilcoxon and Chanee Cremeens were also chosen to the first team this fall. Wilcoxon was picked to the honorable mention squad a year ago.
Jalyn Short was also named to the honorable mention list on behalf of GAHS, which owns an 83-1 alltime mark in Ohio Valley Conference play.
2021 All-OVC Volleyball Teams
FIRST TEAM
GALLIA ACADEMY (14-0): Bailey Barnette*, Jenna Harrison*, Regan Wilcoxon#, Chanee Cremeens.
PORTSMOUTH (11-3): Madison Perry*, Kennedy Bowling.
FAIRLAND (9-5): Kalei Ngumire*, Alyssa Burcham.
SOUTH POINT (7-7): Alexis Johnson*, Camille Hall.
CHESAPEAKE (6-8): Mollie Watts*, Megan Wroblewski.
IRONTON (3-11): Evan Williams.
COAL GROVE (3-11): Kaleigh Murphy.
ROCK HILL (3-11): Jlynn Risner.
Player of the Year
Bailey Barnette, Gallia Academy.
Coach of the Year
Sally Barnette*, Gallia Academy.
HONORABLE MENTION
Jalyn Short, Gallia Academy; Olivia Ramey*, Portsmouth; Brooklin Lovejoy, Fairland; Olivia Perkins, South Point; Kayla Jackson, Chesapeake; Whitney Howard*, Rock Hill; Kylie Montgomery, Coal Grove; Jada Rogers, Ironton.
* — indicates 2020 All-OVC first team selection.
# — indicates 2020 All-OVC honorable mention selection.
