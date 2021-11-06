Posted on by

Week 11 OVP football box scores


Buffalo 20, Wahama 14

WHS 14 0 0 0 14
BHS 0 12 8 0 20

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

W: Sawyer VanMatre 2 run (run failed) 9:15

W: Andrew Roush 17 pass from VanMatre (Aaron Henry pass from VanMatre) 4:30

Second Quarter

B: Dalton Jones 12 pass from Josh Moody (kick blocked) 11:51

B: Bradley Harris 25 run (run failed) 9:52

Third Quarter

B: Jonah Wilfong 1 run (Jones run) 3:17

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * W B
First Downs 14 17
Rushes-Yards 47-211 45-261
Pass Yards 33 43
Total Yards 244 304
Comp-Att-Int 2-13-2 6-10-1
Penalties-Yards 7-58 8-68
Fumbles-Lost 3-3 5-2

RUSHING

W: Sawyer VanMatre 28-95, Kase Stewart 10-66, Aaron Henry 7-56, Team 1-(-2), Andrew Roush 1-(-4).

B: Bradley Harris 26-127, Dalton Jones 4-76, Drew Clendenin 4-26, Caleb Nutter 1-14, Jonah Wilfong 3-12, Chase Lovejoy 4-7, Josh Moody 3-(-1).

PASSING

W: Sawyer VanMatre 2-13-2 33.

B: Josh Moody 6-8-0 43, Chase Lovejoy 0-1-1 0, Dalton Jones 0-1-0 0.

RECEIVING

W: Andrew Roush 2-33.

B: Dalton Jones 2-8, Chase Lovejoy 1-22, Wyatt Cobb 1-14, Cameron Kearns 1-6, Bradley Harris 1-(-7).

Point Pleasant 17, Winfield 14

PPHS 7 0 7 3 17
WHS 3 3 0 8 14

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

PP: Gavin Jeffers 53 run (Elicia Wood kick) 5:05

W: Mor Ilderton 30 field goal 2:01

Second Quarter

W: Ilderton 32 field goal 3:57

Third Quarter

PP: Evan Roach 1 run (Wood kick) 0:12

Fourth Quarter

W: Carter Perry 31 pass from Brycen Brown (Bryson Tate pass from Brown) 9:09

PP: Wood 19 field goal 3:30

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * PP W
First Downs 17 9
Rushes-Yards 55-338 17-24
Pass Yards 27 147
Total Yards 365 171
Comp-Att-Int 2-6-1 12-25-1
Penalties-Yards 3-13 1-5
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0

RUSHING

PP: Gavin Jeffers 21-168, Evan Roach 26-125, Brooks Pearson 4-22.

W: Bryson Tate 8-12, Brycen Brown 9-12.

PASSING

PP: Evan Roach 2-6-1 27.

W: Brycen Brown 11-25-1 126, Carter Perry 1-1-0 21.

RECEIVING

PP: Trey Peck 1-15, Zander Watson 1-12.

W: Tanner Laughery 5-84, Bray Boggs 3-8, Carter Perry 2-35.