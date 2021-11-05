11 locals named to all-district golf teams

The Ohio Valley Publishing area had 11 representatives on the 2021 all-district golf teams, as chosen by members of the Southeast Ohio District Golf Coaches Association.

Gallia Academy accounted for over half of those selections as both the Blue Devils and Blue Angels collected six total honorees, including boys coach Mark Allen being named the Division II coach of the year.

Laith Hamid and Beau Johnson were respectively named as first team and second team selections in Division II for the Blue Devils, while Hunter Cook was also named to the honorable mention list.

Landon McGee of Meigs was also chosen to the honorable mention list in Division II boys.

The Blue Angels landed a first team honoree in Maddi Meadows and also picked up an honorable mention choice in Addy Burke in Division II girls.

Lorena Kennedy of Meigs was also chosen to the honorable mention list in D-2 girls.

Tanner Lisle of Southern and Kasey Savoy of Eastern each landed honorable mention accolades in Division III boys as well.

Below is the full list of selections to the 2021 all-district golf teams, as chosen by the Southeast Ohio District Golf Coaches Association.

Division I Boys

FIRST TEAM

A.J. Graham, Marietta; Caleb Davis, Warren; Grayson Herb, Marietta; Nathan Shadik, Athens; Nathan Heft, Warren; Liam Ritter, Marietta.

SECOND TEAM

Aiden Fischer, Chillicothe; Edward Kehl, Warren; Ethan Rasp, Jackson; Milan Hall, Athens; Aidan Herb, Marietta; Logan Offenberger, Marietta.

HONORABLE MENTION

Will Schultz, Logan; Jay Choi, Athens; Cole Hungate, Warren; Luke Baumgard, Marietta; Ethan Rice, Jackson.

Coach of the Year:

Bryan Whittekind, Marietta.

Division II Boys

FIRST TEAM

Kameron Maple, Oak Hill; Landon Roberts, Fairland; Laith Hamid, Gallia Academy; Owen Mault, Wheelersburg; Jack Holcomb, Circleville; Wesley Potts, McClain.

SECOND TEAM

Charlie Lewis, Unioto; Logan Cummins, Piketon; Jace Tucker, Unioto; Garrett Wahl, Washington; Beau Johnson, Gallia Academy; Ethan Stephenson, Fairfield Union.

HONORABLE MENTION

Jackson McComas, Chesapeake; Matt Sheridan, Ironton; Orville Tackett, Northwest; Ben Nichols, Waverly; Alex Cassidy, Portsmouth West; Dylan Collins, Oak Hill; Brady Gill, Wheelersburg; Will Briggs, Wellston; Dillon Riffle, Logan Elm; Eli Radabaugh, Vinton County; Jacob Hicks, Westfall; Landon McGee, Meigs; Stanley Viny, Alexander; Brayden Sexton, South Point; Jeremiah Fizer, Fairland; John Wall, Washington; Jon Grondolsky, Jr., Zane Trace; Hunter Cook, Gallia Academy; Brody Morgan, Fairfield Union; Braxton Platt, Unioto; Garrett Brooks, Circleville; Owen Armstrong, Piketon.

Coach of the Year

Mark Allen, Gallia Academy.

Division III Boys

FIRST TEAM

Cameron Phillips, Valley; Daulton McDonald, Manchester; Jacob Smeeks, Belpre; Carson Chaney, North Adams; T.J. Holt, North Adams; Derrick Pell, West Union.

SECOND TEAM

Mason Jackson, Federal Hocking; Jacob Campbell, North Adams; Gavin Baker, South Webster; Brady Lung, North Adam; Eli Ford, Ironton St. Joe; Luke Hayslip, Manchester.

HONORABLE MENTION

Brenton Ewry, Paint Valley; Davis Kerns, Adena; Austin Blumfield, Valley; Bradyen Popp, Southeastern; Jonathan McDowell, West Union; Bo White, Crooksville; Ethan Taylor, North Adams; Dyland Thomas, Huntington; Cayden Haislop, Beaver Eastern; Logan Bell, Manchester; Tanner Lisle, Southern; Kasey Savoy, Eastern; Zack North, Trimble; Carson Moore, Belpre; Gavin Brooker, Waterford; Cam Carpenter, South Webster.

Coach of the Year:

Adam Poole, Manchester.

Division I Girls

FIRST TEAM

Libby Aleshire, Miami Trace; Saylor Wharff, Marietta; Ashley Aldridge, Logan; Alyssa Butler, Miami Trace; Lisa Liv, Athens; Hallis Sturgill, Warren.

SECOND TEAM

Jillian Stemple, Warren; Isabella Fischer, Chillicothe; Skylar Radabaugh, Warren; Julie Lemaster, Chillicothe; Makayla Barnes, Miami Trace; Clara Pettit, Warren.

HONORABLE MENTION

Emily Reeves, Miami Trace; Addison Betz, Marietta; Carly McCutcheon, Warren; Lia Poling, Logan; Kaltra Woltz, Jackson; Helen Liv, Athens.

Co-Coaches of the Year:

Andy Biddinger (Warren) and Todd Wallace (Miami Trace).

Division II Girls

FIRST TEAM

Maddi Shoults, Westfall; Riley McKenzie, Crooksville; Morgan Cornwell, Sheridan; Meg Saffell, Sheridan; Maddi Meadows, Gallia Academy; Taylor Ralston, Manchester.

SECOND TEAM

Carrington McGlothin, Peebles; Elaina Seeley, Circleville; Sydney Ater, Adena; Paige Weiss, Westfall; Shauna White, Sheridan; Addison Sharp, Fairfield Union.

HONORABLE MENTION

Lorena Kennedy, Meigs; Mary Lackey, Ironton; Eliza Wilson, Fairfield; Korynne Blanton, West Union; Ryane Bond, Waverly; Lacey Bevins, Beaver Eastern; Leah Ryan, Waterford; Hallie Shea, Wellston; Lexi Deaver, Portsmouth West; Leah Abbott, Valley; Natalie Shope, Zane Trace; Grace Moore, Northwest; Izzy Seeley, Circleville; Jaya Booth, Vinton County; Alexis Belville, Alexander; Ava Messer, South Webster; Maggie Armstrong, Piketon; Addy Burke, Gallia Academy; Kileigh Mitchell, Manchester; Kendahl Pollack, Huntington; Emily Cook, Westfall; Emma Winland, Paint Valley; Olivia Howard, Unioto; Lydia Phipps, Peebles; Sydney Belviue, Fairfield Union; Morgan Warner, Sheridan.

Coach of the Year:

Kahley Thompson, Sheridan.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.