Black Knights advance to state final

The Point Pleasant boys soccer team defeated the Herbert Hoover Huskies 2-0 in the semifinals of the WVSSAC Class AA-A boys soccer tournament Friday morning in Beckley. The top-seeded Black Knights (22-1-2) will face the winner of the Charleston Catholic and Fairmont Senior at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the 2021 championship match. Details of Friday’s win over Herbert Hoover will be updated online at mydailyregister.com and the story will appear in the Tuesday sports edition of the Point Pleasant Register. (Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports)

