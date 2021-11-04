Lady Knights advance past Nitro

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Cats have been declawed.

The Point Pleasant volleyball team won its first section game 25-16, 25-17, 18-25, 25-17 against the Nitro Lady Wildcats in the Region IV, Section 1 tournament Wednesday evening.

The Lady Knights started the first set with a 3-1 lead, but the Lady Wildcats came back with a little run of their own.

With both teams trading points and leads to an 8-8 tie, Point Pleasant took the lead for good off the back of an 8-point scoring run.

Maddie Thomas had two of three assists for the Lady Knights while Addy Cottrill had two of three kills.

For Nitro, Lily Vance had all four assists while Isabel Edmonds had all four kills.

In service points, Katelynn Smith led Point with nine and Jenna Perkins had three for Nitro.

The second set began the same as the first, with both squads trading points against each other.

However, the home team slowly began to get the score away from the Lady Wildcats.

Down 18-11, the Black and White attempted a late comeback, getting the scoreboard all the way to 18-15, but it wasn’t enough to tie the game up.

Thomas and Cottrill once again led in assists and kills, respectively with three each.

Lily Vance led in assists for Nitro with two, while Edmonds and Emily Lancaster had two kills each.

In service points, both Kiana Smith of Point Pleasant and Edmonds led with four.

Down two games to none, the Lady Wildcats had to do something to keep their season going.

Tied 9-9 at the middle of the set, Nitro started to go on a scoring run, leaping ahead 17-13.

The visiting team staved off multiple comeback attempts by the tourney hosts, pulling out the win and forcing a fourth set.

Baylie Rickard had all three assists for the Lady Knights while Cottrill had three of their four kills.

On the other side, Vance racked up 10 assists for her team, while Edmonds and Cadence Slack each had three kills.

In service points, Brooke Warner led Point with five and Alexis Lightner led Nitro with five.

The last set of the evening was the least competitive, with only one lead change and two ties.

After a 3-3 deadlock, it was all Point Pleasant, who quickly jumped ahead 15-5.

The Lady Knights held off a late Nitro comeback to take the fourth game and the match.

Rickard led the Lady Knights in assists with three while Warner had three kills.

For Nitro, Vance had three assists and Edmonds had three kills.

In service points, Cottrill and Smith both had six for Point while Perkins had three for Nitro.

The Lady Knights were back in action Thursday, when they faced the winner of Winfield and Sissonville in the section championship.

Point Pleasant senior Brooke Warner (5) leaps to spike the ball during a volleyball game against the Nitro Lady Wildcats in the first round of the Region IV Section I Tournament Wednesday evening in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

