Runners compete in regional meets

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — One more stop before state.

Members of the South Gallia, River Valley and Eastern cross country teams converged on Pickerington High School North for the Region 7 and Region 11 meets Saturday afternoon.

The Raiders competed in Division II, while the Eagles and Rebels raced in Division III.

To qualify for states in Division II, a team had to finish in the top-7 or individual runners had to place in the top-28.

In Division II, River Valley senior Lauren Twyman was the only local runner to qualify for the state meet, finishing 11th with a time of 20:58.8.

This is Twyman’s third consecutive year qualifying for the state meet.

Freshman Grace Heffernan, was the only other Lady Raider in the race, finishing 59th with a pace of 22:39.3.

The top-2 spots in the D-II girls race belong to Regina Rose and Zoee Lehman of Granville, who recorded times of 19:29.1 and 19:55.9, respectively.

Minerva took the top spot as a team, with a score of 43.

On the boys side, senior Cody Wooten was the only runner for the Raiders, finishing in 112th place with a time of 19:54.3.

Finishing in the top-2 spots in the D-II boys race was Connor Shingleton of Minerva with a time of 16:43.0 and Corey Schobelock of Unioto with a time of 16:46.0.

Unioto took the top spot as a team with a score of 57.

To qualify for states in D-III, a team had to finish in the top-5 or individual runners had to place in the top-20.

In the D-III girls race, Eastern junior Erica Durst qualified for the state meet, finishing 19th with a time of 21:44.0.

In the top-2 in the D-III girls race was Michaela McGill of Mount Gilead with a time of 20:00.2 and Marie Souther of Zane Trace with a time of 20:14.2.

There was a tie for top teams, with Fort Frye and Grandview Heights each scoring 131 points.

On the boys side, the Eagles had their two runners place in the top-5.

Junior Brayden O’Brien took home first place with a time of 17:00.4 while freshman Connor Nolan finished fourth with a time of 17:29.6.

Both will qualify for the state meet.

The lone runner for the Rebels was sophomore Gabe Frazee, who finished 75th with a time of 19:53.6.

Michael Snopick of Mount Gilead was the 2nd-place finisher for the D-III boys race with a time of 17:11.1.

Mount Gilead as a team also took the top spot in D-III with a score of 35.

The OHSAA State Cross Country Meet is Saturday at Fortress Obetz in Obetz, Ohio.

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

