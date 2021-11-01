White Falcons whip Magnolia, 42-18

NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. — Thorough, from start to finish.

The Wahama football team churned out 445 yards of total offense and led wire-to-wire Friday night during a 42-18 victory over host Magnolia in a non-conference matchup in Wetzel County.

The visiting White Falcons (5-4) built a 20-6 halftime lead and were ahead by as many as 30 points late in the fourth en route to their second straight victory.

Sawyer VanMatre ran for three scores and tossed three more by night’s end, amassing 370 yards of total offense that included 220 rushing yards and another 150 yards through the air.

VanMatre found Kase Stewart with a TD pass with 4:12 left in the opening canto for a 6-0 edge, then VanMatre found Connor Lambert with a TD pass with 10:44 remaining in the half for a 14-0 advantage.

The Blue Eagles (1-7) answered with a Kaden Johnson TD grab with 4:44 left to close the gap back down to eight, but VanMatre countered with a TD run 14 seconds later that pushed the halftime cushion out to 20-6.

MHS got another score on a Johnson run with 10:58 left in the third for another 8-point deficit, but the hosts were never closer the rest of the way.

VanMatre added a TD run with 42 seconds left in the third for a 28-12 edge, then tacked on another scoring run with 7:31 left for a 36-12 cushion.

Stewart hauled in a TD pass from VanMatre with 2:52 left in regulation for Wahama’s largest lead of the night at 42-12.

Damon Shimp hauled in a scoring pass with 11 seconds remaining to complete the 24-point outcome.

The White Falcons outgained the hosts by a sizable 445-259 overall margin in total yards, which included a 295-146 edge in rushing yards. WHS was also plus-2 in turnover differential and claimed a 13-8 advantage in first downs.

Wahama completes its regular season schedule on Friday when it travels to Buffalo for a non-conference matchup at 7:30 p.m.

