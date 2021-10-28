Rio Grande women 7th at Shriner’s Invitational

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — The University of Rio Grande women’s golf team recorded a seventh place finish to conclude its fall schedule in the Shriner’s Hospital Invitational, which finished its two-day run on Sunday at the Green Hills Country Club.

The RedStorm tallied a 36-hole total of 79-over par 751, finishing nine shots behind West Liberty University and seven shots clear of Mount Union University in the eight-team field.

Southern Indiana captured the team title at 79-over par 655, while host Ohio Valley University (681) and Marietta College (700) completed the top three.

Katelyn Sayyalinh of Southern Indiana took medalist honors by finishing at 12-over 156, three shots better than West Liberty’s Kailey Pettit.

Sophomore Bailey Meadows (Gallipolis, OH) led Rio Grande individually, placing 26th at 37-over par 181.

Also representing the RedStorm was senior Hunter Rockhold (Clinton, OH), who tied for 27th at 38-over par 182; senior Abby Eichmiller (Vincent, OH) and freshman Avery Minton (Gallipolis, OH), both of whom tied for 36th at 50-over par 194; and freshman Lily Rees (Gallipolis, OH), who finished 44th at 64-over par 208.

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — The University of Rio Grande men’s golf team wrapped up its fall schedule by posting a seventh place finish in the Shriner’s Hospital Invitational, which wrapped up its two-day run on Sunday at the Green Hills Country Club.

The RedStorm carded a 36-hole total of 68-over par 644, finishing four shots behind West Virginia Wesleyan for sixth place in the eight-team field.

Davis & Elkins College won the team championship at 3-over par 579, while Bluefield State College (588) and West Liberty University (596) rounded out the top three.

Bluefield State’s Jacob Gunther took medalist honors by finishing at 5-under 139, three shots better than D&E’s Jack Coleman.

Rio Grande’s top individual finishes came from senior Colton Blakeman (Piketon, OH) and junior Ethan Mercer (Jackson, OH), both of whom were part of a four-way tie at 11-over par 155.

Also representing the RedStorm was sophomore Whit Byrd (Pomeroy, OH), who placed 30th at 20-over par 164; junior Jacob Calvin (Chillicothe, OH), who finished 36th at 27-over par 171; and junior Jensen Anderson (Racine, OH), who tied for 37th place at 31-over par 175.

Rio Grande’s Snider honored by RSC

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande defender Ashton Snider was big in the back line to garner River States Conference Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week Oct. 18-24.

Snider, a senior from Lancaster, Ohio, led the RedStorm defensively to a pair of RSC wins — a 2-1 triumph at IU Kokomo and a 3-1 victory at St. Mary-of-the-Woods (Ind.).

Rio Grande (8-5-1 overall, 8-1 RSC) will visit Oakland City (Ind.) and Brescia (Ky.) for its next games this Thursday and Saturday.

RedStorm’s Booth named RSC Runner of the Week

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande senior Cody Booth won a home meet to earn another River States Conference Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week award.

The latest honor is his second of the year and for Oct. 18-24.

Booth, from New Philadelphia, Ohio, won the RedStorm Classic with a time of 25 minutes, 26 seconds in the 8,000-meter race. That torched the field by more than two and a half minutes. The race was his second meet victory of the year.

Up next for Rio Grande is the RSC Championship Nov. 6 at IU East.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

