Lady Eagles fall at Adena

FRANKFORT, Ohio — The Lady Eagles came out swinging … and had nothing left for the later rounds of the fight.

The Eastern volleyball team had its 2021 campaign come to an end on Wednesday night during a 25-22, 25-15, 25-11 setback to top-seeded Adena in a Division III Waverly 1 district semifinal match in Ross County.

The host Lady Warriors (22-2) and 13th-seeded Lady Eagles (14-10) battled through 15 ties and 11 lead changes in the opening set, with neither team leading by more than four points the entire time.

EHS reeled off three straight points after breaking a 17-all tie for its largest lead of the night, which forced Adena to call a timeout down 20-17. AHS countered with seven straight points and eight of the final 10 points to rally for a 3-point win and a 1-0 match advantage.

The Lady Eagles never led again and didn’t even manage a tie in the final two games as the Lady Warriors built respective leads of 10 and 14 points down the stretch to complete the straight-game decision.

AHS advances to the D-3 Waverly 1 district final at 11 a.m. Saturday and will face 6th-seeded Northwest at Waverly High School. The Lady Mohawks defeated Nelsonville-York by a 3-2 count in the other D-3 Waverly 1 district semifinal.

Juli Durst led the Eastern service attack with six points and two aces, plus dished out a team-best 16 assists. Brielle Newland and Addi Well were next with five service points apiece, while Megan Maxon added three points and Sydney Reynolds chipped in one point.

Maxon led the net attack with eight kills and Reynolds followed with five kills, while Emma Edwards and Bella Mugrage each contributed four kills. Edwards had a team-high two blocks, with Mugrage and Reynolds also adding a block each.

Brenna McQuiniff paced Adena with 10 service points, with Makenna Lovely and Camryn Carroll respectively adding nine and eight points. Jenna Martin and Hope Garrison also chipped in seven and six points, respectively, to the winning cause.

It was the final volleyball match for seniors Megan Maxon and Brielle Newland in the Green and Gold.

Eastern hasn’t won a postseason match at the district level since falling in the D-4 district final during the 2018 campaign.

Adena has won its last dozen matches in a straight-game fashion.

Eastern junior Sydney Reynolds (14) has a spike attempt blocked by a pair of Adena players during Wednesday night's Division III Waverly 1 district semifinal volleyball match at Adena High School in Frankfort, Ohio.

