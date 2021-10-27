RedStorm women extend unbeaten streak

ST. MARY’S, Ind. — The University of Rio Grande took control early and never let up, posting a 3-1 victory over St. Mary-of-the-Woods College, Saturday afternoon, in River States Conference women’s soccer action at the SMWC Soccer field.

Head coach Tony Daniels’ squad improved to 8-5-2 overall and 8-1 in conference play, extending its unbeaten streak to nine consecutive games.

The Pomeroys dropped to 6-4-5 overall and 1-3-5 in the RSC.

Rio Grande enjoyed a 25-7 edge in shots — 14-3 in the opening half and 11-4 after the break.

The RedStorm had a 14-7 advantage in shots on frame and were responsible for eight of the 10 corner kick chances in the game.

Three different players scored goals for Rio, while sophomore McKenna Sullivan (Canal Winchester, OH) assisted on all three markers.

Freshman Isabel Ruff (Lancaster, OH) netted the first marker just over 17-1/2 minutes into the match and junior Trinity Hassey (Westerville, OH) followed with a score of her own with 15:50 left in the first half to give the RedStorm a 2-0 cushion at the intermission.

SMWC sliced the gap in half when Shelby Joy scored off of a touch from Kailee Kefer with 33:39 remaining in the match, but Rio got the goal back 5-1/2 minutes later when senior Chase Davis (Huntington, WV) scored her team-leading eighth goal of the year to set the eventual final score.

Sophomore keeper Morgen Nutter (Ashville, OH) recorded six saves in goal for Rio Grande.

Kaylee Thaler was credited with 11 saves in a losing cause for the Pomeroys.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Thursday at Oakland City University.

Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

