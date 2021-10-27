Cougars cruise past Rio volleyball

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — In recent seasons, Indiana University Kokomo has become the bench mark of River States Conference women’s volleyball.

Over that same period, the Cougars have been an equally dominant force in their all-time series with the University of Rio Grande.

That dominance continued in the latest meeting between the two schools, Saturday afternoon at the Newt Oliver Arena.

IUK ran its overall record to 20-8 and improved to 12-1 in RSC play with a 25-17, 25-10, 25-13 victory over the RedStorm.

Rio Grande slipped to 8-13 overall and 6-7 in league play as a result of the loss. The RedStorm suffered a seventh consecutive setback at the hands of the Cougars and dropped to 2-9 all-time against Kokomo.

IUK finished the match with an eye-popping .375 attack percentage (42 kills, 9 errors, 88 swings), including a .565 mark (15-2-23) in the second set.

The Cougars, who opened up leads of 6-1 in the opening set and 15-1 in set two, trailed just once the entire afternoon — 2-1 in set three.

Rio was still within 11-10 in the third set before IUK settled the issue once and for all with a 9-2 run.

Erinn Adam led a balanced attack at the net for the Cougars with nine kills, while Kaley Lyons and Kendal Williams finished with 21 and 13 assists, respectively.

Alyvia Smith added 14 digs in the winning effort, while Alexa Roberts had three service aces and Jocelyn Hack tallied four block assists.

Sophomore Amanda Rarick (Canal Winchester, OH) had a team-high eight kills and two block assists for Rio Grande, which finished with a .011 attack percentage (24 kills, 23 assists, 87 attacks).

Freshman Avery Huntzinger (Canal Winchester, OH) totaled 19 assists and sophomore Darcie Walters (Sparta, OH) had 10 digs in a losing cause.

Junior Jess Youse (Pettisville, OH) added a solo block and two block assists for the RedStorm.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

