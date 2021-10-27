Winfield edges Lady Knights with PKs

POINT PLEASANT, W. Va. — Reopening old wounds.

The Point Pleasant girls soccer team fell 5-4 in penalty kicks during a 0-0 contest with the Winfield Lady Generals Tuesday evening in the Region IV Championship at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field.

The two teams met once before in the regular season, with Winfield winning 1-0 Sept. 9.

The Lady Generals (16-2-3) started Tuesday’s game with a very physical play style, unafraid to get up close and fight for the ball.

As the game went on, the Lady Knights (16-3-2) adapted to their opponents’ playstyle, adopting it to their own.

Neither side had much luck getting access to the other’s goal, though the Lady Generals did have the lion’s share of the offense.

The Red and Black had troubles with their passing throughout Tuesday’s game, often getting the ball too far ahead of their teammates, dashing any hopes for breakaways.

With neither team getting goals in regulation, the game was taken to two 10-minute overtime periods.

The Lady Knights’ offensive struggles followed them into overtime, with the Lady Generals being the only ones to score shots on goal.

Winfield did have a decent shot at closing out the game in the first overtime, having a free kick with nine seconds to go, but the shot was saved by Lady Knight goalie, freshman Katie McCutcheon.

With the game still undecided, things went to a penalty shootout.

While Winfield got their first two shots to land, Point Pleasant missed their first two, putting them in an early hole.

However, sophomore Ella Hunt landed her penalty, and fellow sophomore Madelyn Call hit her’s to tie things up.

Ultimately, things went past the initial five shooters, causing both teams to go into their reserves.

The Lady Knights missed their seventh shot while the Lady Generals didn’t, costing them the game and the regional championship.

Call had the only shot in regulation and overtime for the Lady Knights, while Mackenzie Meadows led Winfield with two.

McCutcheon racked up eight saves for her team.

The WVSSAC girls soccer championships start Nov. 5 in Beckley.

Point Pleasant sophomore Ella Hunt (24) kicks a penalty shot during the PK shootout against the Winfield Lady Generals during the Region IV Championship in Point Pleasant, W. Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/10/web1_PP-Hunt.jpg Point Pleasant sophomore Ella Hunt (24) kicks a penalty shot during the PK shootout against the Winfield Lady Generals during the Region IV Championship in Point Pleasant, W. Va. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

By Colton Jeffries

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

