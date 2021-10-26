Runners compete in D-2 district meet

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The first stop on the way to state.

The Gallia Academy, River Valley and Meigs boys and girls cross country teams converged on the University of Rio Grande Saturday to compete in the OHSAA Southeast District Meet.

The Blue Devils, Raiders and Marauders competed in Division II.

The top-8 teams for boys and top-7 for girls qualify for regionals. Those in the top-32 (28 for girls) who aren’t part of a qualifying team also qualified.

River Valley senior Lauren Twyman finished first in the girls race, having a pace of 19:29.38.

The only other area runner to qualify for regionals was Lady Raider freshman Grace Heffernan, who finished 10th-overall with a time of 21:00.98.

Junior Krystal Davison was the first runner to cross the finish line for the Blue Angels, placing 52nd with a time of 23:31.21.

Nearly 10 places behind Davison was senior Kate Nutter of the Lady Raiders, who finished 63rd with a time of 24:07.58.

Rounding out the local group of girls was: River Valley’s Ruth Rickett at 87th and 25:00.37, River Valley’s Bryleigh McClure at 89th and 25:02.25, Gallia Academy’s Elizabeth Hout at 100th and 25:34.22, River Valley’s Ally Denney at 105th and 25:49.78, River Valley’s Jordyn Barrett at 120th and 27:50.85, Gallia Academy’s Kennedy Smith at 126th and 29:19.35 and Gallia Academy’s Peyton Seidel at 127th and 29:52.40.

Finishing second in the girls race was Olivia Cisco of Waverly, who finished with a time of 19:35.67.

The Lady Raiders finished 8th overall with a team score of 231, just falling under the top-7 team requirement.

The Blue Angels didn’t have enough runners to qualify for the team board.

The top-7 teams were: Sheridan, Fairfield Union, Athens, Circleville, New Lexington, Unioto and Logan Elm.

The lone area boy to qualify for regionals was River Valley senior Cody Wooten, who finished 30th with a time of 17:51.53.

First to cross the finish line for the Blue Devils was junior Logan Nicholas, who paced 18:56.76 and finished in 48th.

A couple runners behind Nicholas was Raider senior Ethan Schultz in 50th, with a time of 18:58.49.

The Marauders only had one runner in the race, sophomore Brayden Stanley, who finished 101st with a time of 20:53.04.

Rounding out the group of local boys was: River Valley’s John Siciliano at 67th and 19:36.04, River Valley’s Kade Alderman at 83rd and 20:04.96, River Valley’s Adam Green at 94th and 20:28.10, Gallia Academy’s Silas Patterson at 96th and 20:32.34, Gallia Academy’s Kaden Cochrane at 97th and 20:33.38, Gallia Academy’s Dakota McCoy at 102nd and 20:54.84, River Valley’s Joe Shriver at 103rd and 20:58.10, River Valley’s John E. Santos at 120th and 21:54.09, Gallia Academy’s Gabe Russell at 135th and 23:02.71, Gallia Academy’s Dylan Sheets at 142nd and 23:52.56 and Gallia Academy’s Rhys Davis at 143rd and 23:53.61.

The top-2 in the boys race was Corey Schobelock and Gabe Lynch of Unioto, who finished with times of 16:01.58 and 16:01.73, respectively.

As teams, the Raiders finished 12th with a score of 300 and the Blue Devils placed 16th with 430.

The top-8 teams were: Unioto, Sheridan, Westfall, Fairfield Union, Warren, Oak Hill, Waverly and McD. Northwest.

The Region 7 Meet starts Saturday at noon at Pickerington High School North.

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

