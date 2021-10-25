GA tops Pointers in OVC finale, 35-13

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The Gallia Academy football team ended its regular season on a solid note with a 35-13 victory over host South Point on Friday in an Ohio Valley Conference contest.

The Blue Devils (4-3, 2-2 OVC) got a pair of rushing touchdowns from both Hudson Shamblin and Brody Fellure as the guests churned out 195 rushing yards en route to 317 yards of total offense.

The Pointers (1-8, 1-6) mustered 263 yards of total offense, including 117 rushing yards, and led briefly in the second canto by a 7-6 count.

GAHS, however, used Shamblin’s second TD run of 12 yards to build a permanent lead at 12-7, then Caleb Stout tacked on a 39-yard field goal late in the half for a 15-7 advantage. Shamblin also gave GAHS a 6-0 lead with a 4-yard scamper early in the second canto.

Fellure had a 15-yard run in the third, then found Kenyon Franklin with a 27-yard scoring pass. Fellure added an 8-yard scamper in the fourth for a 35-7 cushion. SPHS added a late score to wrap up the 22-point outcome.

Both Stout and Preslee Reed also successfully converted an extra-point attempt.

Wahama whips Calhoun County, 48-14

MASON, W.Va. — Wahama stormed out to a 28-0 halftime advantage and churned out 555 yards of total offense on Saturday during 48-14 victory over visiting Calhoun County in a Little Kanawha Conference matchup at Bachtel Stadium.

The White Falcons (4-4, 2-3 LKC) amassed 392 rushing yards on 45 carries, an average of 8.7 yards per attempt. The hosts were outgained through the air by a 261-163 margin, but limited the Red Devils (2-6, 0-6) to just 400 yards overall.

WHS claimed a 19-14 edge in first downs and both squads recovered one fumble apiece. Neither team threw an interception as well.

Wahama travels to Magnolia on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Rebels knock off River Valley, 26-7

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — The South Gallia football team snapped a 22-game losing skid on Friday with a 26-7 victory over visiting River Valley in a Week 10 rematch between Gallia County programs.

The Rebels (1-7) trailed 7-6 after one quarter of play, but the hosts reeled off 14 second quarter points en route to a 20-7 halftime cushion.

SGHS added another score in the third to complete the 19-point triumph, its first since a 44-0 win over visiting Federal Hocking back on Sept. 13, 2019. It was also the first win over RVHS for the Rebels.

The Raiders (2-6) — who won 31-0 in Week 2 — still lead the all-time series by a 4-1 overall count.

River Valley travels to South Point next Friday for an additional regular season contest at 7 p.m.

