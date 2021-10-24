Newland leads Eagles past Southern, 41-14

RACINE, Ohio — He ran like he had wings on his shoes.

Eagle running back Bryce Newland ran for 386 yards as the Eastern football team finished its regular season with a 41-14 road Tri-Valley Conference, Hocking Division victory over the Southern Tornadoes Friday evening.

With the win, the Eagles (4-4, 3-1 TVC Hocking) have likely cemented their place in the playoffs, while the Tornadoes’ (3-5, 2-3) season is over.

Newland emerged as a clear leader for Eastern during Saturday’s game, accounting for five of the Eagles’ six touchdowns.

His first touchdown came on the Eagles’ first drive, running the ball 36 yards into the endzone.

On the Green and White’s next drive, Newland took the ball 60 yards on the drive’s second play for his second touchdown.

With just under three minutes to go in the first quarter, Newland ran the ball an additional two yards to put his team up 21-0.

The Tornadoes were able to answer back on their next drive, with quarterback Josiah Smith keeping the ball on a 67-yard run with 1:48 to go in the first.

However, on the very next offensive play, the Eagles responded with a 63-yard run by Newland, capping off the only quarter in Saturday’s game to feature more than one touchdown.

The Southern Defense was able to contain the Eagles better in the second, with the only score coming from Tornado running back Lincoln Rose with 1:18 to go in the half.

Newland’s last touchdown of the even came five minutes into the third quarter, a 1-yard punch in to put Eastern up 35-14.

The last touchdown came early in the final quarter when Eastern’s Jayden Evans ran the ball a yard into the endzone.

Newland had 386 yards on 25 carries for the Eagles, while Smith led the Tornado ground attack with 119 yards on 20.

Through the air, both teams only had one passer: Smith for Southern, who had eight completions on 16 attempts and two interceptions for 68 yards and Brady Yonker for Eastern, who had two completions on seven attempts and one interception for 81 yards.

Receiving leader for the Eagles was Ryan Ross, who had 79 yards on one reception, while Brayden Otto led the Tornadoes, making two receptions good for 33 yards.

