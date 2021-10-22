RedStorm women rally past IU Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — Chase Davis and Christa Hopper scored second half goal just over three minutes apart and the University oF Rio Grande shook off a sluggish first half performance for a 2-1 win over Indiana University Kokomo, Thursday night, in River States Conference women’s soccer action at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.

The RedStorm ran their winning streak to three straight and their unbeaten streak to eight in a row, improving to 7-5-1 overall and 7-1 in the RSC.

IU Kokomo slipped to 4-8-2 overall and 4-4-1 in league play with the loss.

The Cougars limited Rio to just two shots in the opening half, while grabbing a 1-0 lead in the process thanks to an unassisted goal by Morgan Scruggs with 16:37 left before the intermission.

Davis, a senior from Huntington, W.Va., netted the equalizer just under 11 minutes into the second stanza, burying a shot on a breakaway into the right side of the goal.

Hopper, a sophomore from Mt. Orab, Ohio, accounted for the go-ahead marker with 31:02 remaining in the game, booting in a nifty pass fake with her left foot.

The Cougars, who finished with a 15-7 advantage in overall shots and a 7-4 edge in shots on frame, accounted for four shots on goal over the final 23-1/2 minutes, but failed to record the game-tying score.

Rio sophomore keeper Morgen Nutter (Ashville, OH) recorded six saves in the victory.

Alicia Burns had two saves in goal for IUK.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

