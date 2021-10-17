Week 9 OVP football box scores

Ironton 43, Gallia Academy 0
|IHS
|14
|14
|9
|6
|—
|43
|GAHS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
I: Jaquez Keyes 8 run (Matt Sheridan kick) 7:49
I:Landon Wilson 3 run (Sheridan kick) 1:15
Second Quarter
I:Aaron Masters 70 pass from Tayden Carpenter (Sheridan kick) 10:50
I: Carpenter 1 run (Sheridan kick) 2:20
Third Quarter
I: Safety 8:39
I: Keyes 2 run (Sheridan kick) 1:29
Fourth Quarter
I: Keyes 21 run (run failed) 2:28
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|I
|GA
|First Downs
|17
|6
|Rushes-Yards
|27-242
|30-68
|Pass Yards
|206
|63
|Total Yards
|448
|131
|Comp-Att-Int
|10-12-1
|4-13-2
|Penalties-Yards
|7-45
|7-61
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|1-0
RUSHING
I: Jaquez Keyes 11-89, Landon Wilson 5-74, Tayden Carpenter 3-27, Amar Howard 4-23, Blake Porter 1-19, Ty Perkins 2-7, Aaron Masters 1-3.
GA: Hudson Shamblin 11-55, Hunter Shamblin 3-8, Brody Fellure 14-5, Paolo Jones 2-0.
PASSING
I: Tayden Carpenter 10-12-1 206.
GA: Brody Fellure 4-13-2 63.
RECEIVING
I: Aaron Masters 4-104, Ty Perkins 3-59, Landon Wilson 1-17, Jon Wylie 1-13, C.J. Martin 1-13.
GA: Kenyon Franklin 2-40, Cole Hines 1-14, Hunter Shamblin 1-9.
Athens 35, River Valley 0
|AHS
|14
|21
|–
|–
|—
|35
|RVHS
|0
|0
|–
|–
|—
|0
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
A: Derrick Welsh 31 pass from Landon Wheatley (Luke Brandes kick good) 7:39
A: Brandes 3 run (Brandes kick good) :31.7
Second Quarter
A: Marcus Stevers 32 pass from Wheatley (Brandes kick good) 10:22
A: Brandes 2 run (Brandes kick good) 6:44
A: Brandes 4 run (Brandes kick good) 3:02
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|A
|RV
|First Downs
|19
|8
|Rushes-Yards
|23-147
|14-36
|Pass Yards
|108
|20
|Total Yards
|255
|56
|Comp-Att-Int
|6-10-0
|1-6-2
|Penalties-Yards
|3-25
|3-15
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
RUSHING
A: Luke Brandes 15-98, Landon Wheatley 6-37, Marcus Stevers 1-11, Braeden Young 1-1.
RV: Ryan Jones 5-33, Michael Conkle 7-7, Justin Stump 1-1, Nathan Brown 1-(-5).
PASSING
A: Landon Wheatley 5-9-0 103, Braeden Young 1-1-0 5.
RV: Justin Stump 1-5-1 20, Trae Russell 0-1-1.
RECEIVING
A: Marcus Stevers 3-46, Derrick Welsh 1-31, Alex Pero 1-19, Levi Neal 1-12.
RV: Riley Evans 1-20.
Trimble 34, Southern 0
|SHS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|THS
|21
|13
|0
|0
|—
|34
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
T: Blake Guffey 19 run (kick good)
T: Bryce Downs 20 run (kick good)
T: Tabor Lackey 68 run (kick good)
Second Quarter
T: Guffey 80 pass from Lackey (kick good)
T: Downs 19 run (kick failed)
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|T
|S
|First Downs
|10
|8
|Rushes-Yards
|21-278
|14-3
|Pass Yards
|91
|15
|Total Yards
|369
|18
|Comp-Att-Int
|3-5-0
|3-7-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-34
|2-15
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
RUSHING
T: Bryce Downs 7-104, Tabor Lackey 5-87, Blake Guffey 2-47, Sawyer Koons 4-18, #1 2-7, Chase Carr 1-7, Chase Wooten 1-7, Brayden Brown 1-1.
S: Carson Reuter 8-4, Lincoln Rose 2-3, Andy Doczi 2-1, Cade Anderson 2-(-5).
PASSING
T: Tabor Lackey 3-5-0 91.
S: Andy Doczi 3-7-0 15.
RECEIVING
T: Blake Guffey 3-91.
S: Damien Miller 1-7, Brayden Otto 1-6, Blake Shain 1-2.
Wellston 36, Meigs 28
|MHS
|6
|6
|0
|16
|—
|28
|WHS
|6
|14
|2
|14
|—
|36
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
M: Morgan Roberts 86 pass from Coulter Cleland (kick failed) 6:59
W: Issac Molihan 20 run (kick failed) 3:53
Second Quarter
W: Evan Brown 1 run (pass good) 3:05
M: Cleland 54 run (run failed) 2:45
W: Brenton Beech 73 kickoff return (2-point failed) 2:26
Third Quarter
W: Safety 2:07
Fourth Quarter
W: Brown 1 run (kick good) 11:15
M: Cleland 5 run (pass good) 9:14
W: Bodie Kemp 1 run (kick good) 4:28
M: Cleland 66 run (pass good) 1:38
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|M
|W
|First Downs
|10
|14
|Rushes-Yards
|20-188
|42-207
|Pass Yards
|183
|70
|Total Yards
|371
|277
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-22-0
|6-11-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-61
|6-71
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
RUSHING
M: Coulter Cleland 8-136, Jake McElroy 5-27, Wes Metzger 1-14, Matt Barr 4-7, Cole Kemp 3-3, Morgan Roberts 1-3.
W: Bodie Kemp 21-112, Issac Molihan 15-83, Evan Brown 3-9, Cole Kemp 3-3.
PASSING
M: Coulter Cleland 11-22-0 183.
W: Issac Molihan 6-10-0 70.
RECEIVING
M: Morgan Roberts 3-107, Griffin Cleland 3-45, Jake McElroy 3-3, Dillon Howard 1-17, Matt Barr 1-11.
W: Brandon Beech 2-40, Zach Wilbur 2-15, Garret Brown 2-5, Evan Brown 1-2.