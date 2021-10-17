Tigers claw past Wahama, 34-30

ELIZABETH, W.Va. — Four players made it all go on the scoreboard. Kolton Parsons ultimately made the largest impact of the four.

Parsons, a senior, scored four touchdowns and helped guide host Wirt County to a 34-30 victory over the Wahama football team on Friday night in a Little Kanawha Conference matchup.

Parsons had a touchdown in each of the first two quarters en route to a 22-16 halftime advantage, then tacked on a pair of scoring runs in the finale to help the Tigers (4-4, 3-4 LKC) snap a 3-game losing skid.

The White Falcons (3-4, 1-3) managed an 8-7 advanatge with 6:27 left in the opening frame following a Sawyer VanMeter run, but a Deshawn Middleton TD run with 37 seconds left in the quarter gave WCHS 14-8 edge.

VanMeter added a second TD run with 6:13 left in the half, allowing WHS to take its final lead of the night at 16-14. Parsons added his second rushing score with 1:45 left in the half as the Tigers took a permanent lead of 22-16 into the break.

After a scoreless third left things at a 6-point contest, Parsons increased the lead out to 28-16 with a TD run at the 10:28 mark.

Conner Lambert closed the Wahama gap back down to 28-24 with a touchdown run with 10:17 remaining in regulation.

Parsons provided his final score of the night with 4:45 remaining for a 34-24 cushion, but the White Falcons answered right back 13 seconds later with a 60-yard TD pass from VanMeter to Lambert that whittled things back down to a 4-point deficit.

Wahama, however, couldn’t overcome that final margin in the remaining 4:32 of regulation — which snapped its 3-game winning streak.

The Tigers outgained the guests by a 341-328 overall margin and finished the game plus-3 in turnover differential. Both teams gained 13 first downs apiece.

VanMeter led Wahama with 212 rushing yards on 27 carries. VanMeter also completed 1-of-6 passes for 60 yards, with Lambert hauling in the lone pass.

Parsons paced WCHS with 214 rushing yards on 32 attempts.

The White Falcons return to action Friday when they host Calhoun County in a Senior Night matchup at 7:30 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

