Black Knights hold off Red Dragons, 2-1

ST. ALBANS, W. Va — You know the old fairy tale of knights slaying dragons?

The Point Pleasant High School boys soccer team ended its regular season with a 2-1 road victory over the St. Albans Red Dragons Thursday evening.

The Black Knights (17-1-2) head into the postseason undefeated against West Virginia teams.

The win also snaps a 3-game skid which saw Red and Black tie twice (0-0 @ Alexander and 1-1 vs. Capital) and lose once (5-1 @ Marietta).

The Red Dragons (7-8-2) held tough against the Black Knight attack throughout much of the first half.

Although the hosts had some opportunities at the visiting goal, the Point Pleasant offense kept the ball on the Red Dragons’ half of the field for the majority of the time.

After nine shots on goal that ended up getting saved, it was the 10th shot that gave the Black Knights their first point.

Junior Ian Wood hit a picture-perfect cross, which fellow junior Tyson Richards burried in the back of the net with just under five minutes to go in the first half.

At the start of the second half, the Red Dragons had more of an offensive presence, putting the Black Knights on their toes.

The Red and Black added onto their lead with 14 minutes to go, when sophomore Cooper Tatterson hit a shot from outside of the goal box.

Feeling the pressure with time ticking away, St. Albans started finding more shots on goal.

With just over five minutes to go, the Red Dragons got the ball past senior goalie Sean Wilson to cut the Black Knight lead in half.

However, the Black Knights were able to hang on, making some clutch saves and clears to wait out the clock.

Wilson had a total of 11 saves for his team.

Point Pleasant put up a total of 19 shots on goal, led by junior Colton Young (six) and followed by Richards and senior Cael McCutcheon (four each).

The first matchup for the Black Knights in the 2021 postseason has not yet been announced.

Blue Devils capture 3rd straight OVC title

The Gallia Academy High School boys soccer team defeated the Portsmouth Trojans 13-0 at home Thursday evening to win their 3rd-consecutive Ohio Valley Conference title.

The Blue Devils (16-1-1 overall, 10-0 OVC) saw six different players find the back of the net, including senior Brody Wilt who scored five goals.

The Gallia Academy defense also had a strong showing, keeping the Trojans to only two shots on goal throughout Thursday’s game.

The Blue Devils will be back in action at 5 p.m. Wednesday when they host the winner of Circleville and Portsmouth West in the section final of the Division II Southeast District Tournament.

Point Pleasant junior Nick Cichon-Ledderhose (18) holds off a Red Dragon defender during a soccer game Thursday evening in St. Albans, W. Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/10/web1_PP-Cichon-Ledderhose.jpg Point Pleasant junior Nick Cichon-Ledderhose (18) holds off a Red Dragon defender during a soccer game Thursday evening in St. Albans, W. Va. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

