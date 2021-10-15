Blue Angels go unbeaten in OVC

CENTENARY, Ohio — A seventh heaven for these Blue Angels.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team secured its seventh straight outright Ohio Valley Conference championship on Thursday night following a 25-14, 25-8, 25-11 victory over visiting Portsmouth.

The Blue Angels (18-4, 14-0 OVC) never trailed at any point of the final league match with the Lady Trojans (14-6, 11-3), allowing the hosts to notch the program’s 85th consecutive OVC triumph.

GAHS is now 97-1 all-time in OVC competition, with the lone loss coming during the 2015 campaign. The Blue Angels have also won their last six league title in an unbeaten fashion.

Bailey Barnette led the hosts with three service aces and also provided a dozen kills, while Chanee Cremeens paced GAHS with 13 kills. Callie Wilson also had six kills for the victors.

Regan Wilcoxon handed out a team-high 33 assists and Barnette made 16 digs defensively. Madison Ratliff also had 10 digs for the Blue Angels.

Madison Perry led PHS with six kills and Olivia Dickerson added four kills in the setback.

Lady Eagles top Warren

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — Eastern ended its regular season on a solid note Thursday with a 25-13, 25-13, 25-12 victory over visiting Warren in a non-conference matchup at The Nest.

The Lady Eagles (13-9) won their second straight decision and received a team-best three service aces from Juli Durst, who also handed out 30 assists in the triumph.

Sydney Reynolds led the hosts with 13 kills and Megan Maxon was next with a dozen kills. Brielle Newland also made 15 digs for EHS.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

