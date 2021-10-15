Postseason volleyball dates announced

The high school postseason is just around the corner, but the tournament roads were paved Sunday afternoon during the 2021 OHSAA Southeast District volleyball tournament selection process.

Six area schools — Gallia Academy, Meigs, River Valley, Southern, South Gallia and Eastern — now know where their opening games will be and who they will be facing in their respective sectional matchups.

Four of the six local teams are scheduled to host a postseason match at the start of the tournament, and two of those programs need to win only one match to advance to the district round.

Starting in Division II, Gallia Academy earned the Ohio Valley Publishing area’s highest ranking with a four seed. The Blue Angels will host 13th seeded Washington Court House at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, in a sectional semifinal. The winner advances to the final and plays the winner of the Circleville-Meigs game at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Meigs came away with the 12 seed and will travel to fifth seeded Circleville for a sectional semifinal at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18.

River Valley secured the 16th seed in D-2 and hosts 17th seeded Jackson in a sectional quarterfinal at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. The winner advances to the sectional semifinal and travels to top-seeded Sheridan at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18.

Southern drew the six seed in Division IV and will host 11th seeded Manchester in a sectional final contest at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20.

South Gallia earned a home game with the 15th seed and will welcome 18th seeded Miller in a D-4 sectional semifinal at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18. The winner advances to second seeded Trimble on Wednesday for a sectional final at 6 p.m.

Eastern serves as the area’s lone Division III program. The Lady Eagles secured the 13th seed and travels to 12th seeded Portsmouth for a sectional final at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21.

Visit ohsaa.org for complete pairings of the 2021 OHSAA Southeast District volleyball tournaments.

