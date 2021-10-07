Blue Angels fall to Fairland, 3-2

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — The Gallia Academy High School girls soccer team lost 3-2 in an away Ohio Valley Conference game to the Fairland Lady Dragons Tuesday evening.

The Blue Angels (4-8-2 overall, 2-4-1 OVC) took the initial lead 23 minutes into the first half off of a penalty kick by senior Preslee Reed, but the Lady Dragons (7-4-1, 3-1-1) tied the game up less than 10 minutes later.

Tuesday’s game remained tied into the second half when Fairland scored two girls in a 6-minute span.

Reed made another penalty kick with two minutes to go to bring the score within a goal, but the Blue and White were unable to get that last goal needed for a tie.

The Blue Angels will be back on the field at 7 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to face the Point Pleasant Lady Knights.

Southern competes at Spartan INV

ALBANY, Ohio — The Southern High School cross country team traveled to Alexander High School to compete in the Spartan Invitational Wednesday afternoon.

The Tornadoes only had one runner in each race: senior Braydon Kingery (61st, 25:31.59) for the boys and freshman Jorja Lisle (42nd, 30:12.52) for the girls.

The top-2 in the boys race was Bryson Angelo (16:49.21) of Warren and Javi Mesegure (17:26.14) of Oak Hill.

Top finishers in the girls race was Olivia Kennedy (19:51.18) of Jackson and Sarah Deering (19:58.38) of Athens.

Athens also took home the top team spots in both races.

The Tornadoes will be back in action at 10 a.m. Oct. 16 when they travel to Federal Hocking for a meet.

