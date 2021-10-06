Blue Angels end season at D2 districts

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Gallia Academy had four players finish within the top-25 indivdually, but the Blue Angels had their remarkable 2021 campaign come to an end Tuesday at the Division II Southeast District girls golf tournament held at Pickaway Country Club.

The Blue Angels ended up third out of 10 scoring teams with a 385, which was 32 shots off the space set by eventual champion Sheridan with its 353. Westfall was the overall runner-up with a 359.

Crooksville junior Riley McKenzie won medalist honors and advanced to the state tournament with an even par round of 72. Westfall senior Maddi Schoults was second with a 76. Sheridan, as a team, also advanced to the state tournament.

Junior Maddi Meadows paced GAHS with an even 46-46 effort of 92, good enough for 12th place overall. Addy Burke was next with a 46-48 effort of 94, while Abby Hammons (48-50) and Emma Hammons (53-48) completed the team tally with respective scores of 98 and 101.

Jordan Blaine also carded a 52-51 effort of 103 for the Blue Angels, good enough for a tie for 31st place overall.

The OHSAA D-2 girls championships will be held at the Ohio State University Gray Course on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15-16.

Senior trio ends year at D3 districts

McDERMOTT, Ohio — Three seniors enjoying one final day on the links.

Eastern seniors Ethan Short and Colton McDaniel, as well as Southern senior Tanner Lisle, collectively wrapped up their high school golfing careers on Monday at the 2021 Division III Southeast District golf championships held at the Portsmouth Elks Country Club.

Lisle posted the top overall effort locally, placing in a 2-way tie for 10th place with a 42-41 effort of 83.

Short tied for 27th with a 46-43 effort of 89, while McDaniel was in a 4-way tie for 39th overall with a 49-48 performance of 97.

Valley freshman Cameron Phillips won medalist honors with a 4-under par round of 68, which earned him the lone state qualifying bid. Daulton McDonald of Manchester was the overall runner-up with a 74.

Manchester secured the state team berth by winning the district title with a final score of 330. North Adams was second out of 10 scoring teams with a 331.

The OHSAA D-3 boys championships will be held at the Ohio State University Scarlet Course on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15-16.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

