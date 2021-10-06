Lady Raiders avenge Meigs

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Nearly flawless.

Visiting River Valley never trailed in the first and final games and was never down by more than five points at any point of Tuesday night’s 25-20, 25-19, 25-20 victory over the Meigs volleyball team in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup at Larry R. Morrison Gymansium.

The Lady Raiders (4-12, 1-8 TVC Ohio) led wire-to-wire in Game 1 and were up by as many as 12 points (20-8), but the host Lady Marauders (7-9, 2-6) twice rallied back to within four points before ultimate falling by the final 5-point margin.

MHS stormed out to a quick 5-0 advantage in Game 2, but the Lady Raiders answered with six of the next seven points to knot things up at six. Tied again at 7-all and 9-all, RVHS reeled off 11 of the next 15 points and took its largest lead at 20-13.

The hosts managed to whittle the deficit down to 23-19, but the Silver and Black broke serve and added a final service point to complete the 6-point win for a 2-0 match edge.

Meigs twice had the game tied at 1-all and 2-all in the final set, but the guests built an early 9-4 lead that was contested back to a single point on two different occasions — the last of which came at 11-10.

RVHS rebuilt the lead back out 17-12, but the Maroon and Gold again rallied to within 17-16 and 18-17 … but the Lady Raiders scored seven of the final 10 points to complete the 3-0 triumph.

The Lady Marauders — who were missing some starters due to quarantine — won the first matchup against River Valley by a 3-0 count back on Sept. 9 in Bidwell.

Leah Roberts led the RVHS service attack with 10 points, followed by Riley Bradley with seven points and Madison Hall with six points. Brooklin Clonch was next with five points, while Hannah Allison and Kyndall Beaver chipped in four and three points.

Roberts paced the guests with seven kills, with Hall and Chloe Litchfield respectively adding six and five kills. Allison made 15 digs and Clonch handed out 11 assists.

Charlotte Hysell led Meigs with eight service points, followed by Andrea Mahr and E.J. Anderson with six points each. Mariah Pickens was next with three points, while Meredith Cremeans and Quinn Sargent chipped in one point apiece as well.

Mallory Hawley led the MHS net attack with 11 kills and Sargent chipped in six kills. Mahr made 12 digs and handed out 18 assists in the setback.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

River Valley junior Riley Bradley (10) gets a spike attempt down despite a block by Meigs senior Andrea Mahr (2) during Tuesday night’s TVC Ohio volleyball match in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/10/web1_10.7-RV-Bradley.jpg River Valley junior Riley Bradley (10) gets a spike attempt down despite a block by Meigs senior Andrea Mahr (2) during Tuesday night’s TVC Ohio volleyball match in Rocksprings, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Meigs defender Quinn Sargent (15) goes up for a block attempt on a spike by River Valley’s Madison Hall during Tuesday night’s TVC Ohio volleyball match in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/10/web1_MHS-Sargent.jpg Meigs defender Quinn Sargent (15) goes up for a block attempt on a spike by River Valley’s Madison Hall during Tuesday night’s TVC Ohio volleyball match in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports River Valley senior Brooklin Clonch bumps a ball in the air during Tuesday night’s TVC Ohio volleyball match against Meigs in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/10/web1_RV-Clonch.jpg River Valley senior Brooklin Clonch bumps a ball in the air during Tuesday night’s TVC Ohio volleyball match against Meigs in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.