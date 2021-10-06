Lady Knights win tri-match

POINT PLEASANT, W. Va. — Lady Knights and Lady Tigers and Lady Falcons … oh my!

The Point Pleasant High School volleyball team fended off Wahama and Chapmanville in a home tri-match Tuesday evening.

The Lady Knights (12-8) won match one against the Lady Tigers 2-0 (25-19, 25-17).

The first set was never in doubt, with only one lead change and no ties. The Lady Knights quickly jumped to a 7-0 lead.

Although the Lady Tigers (1-8) had a few scoring runs, they were put in too deep of a hole to climb out of.

Sophomore Maddie Thomas led with three assists in the first set, while senior Addy Cottrill racked up three kills.

In service points, senior Brooke Warner led the way with nine.

Like the first set, the second saw Point Pleasant jump to an early led, scoring seven of the first 10 points.

With the score 20-7 late in the set, Chapmanville attempted a late comeback, scoring point after point to make it 24-17, but ultimately the home team scored that final point to win the match.

Sophomore Malea Bechtle recorded two assists in the second set, and Warner led the way in kills with two.

Cottrill recorded the most service points with six.

In match two, the Lady Falcons fell to the Lady Tigers 2-1 (21-25, 25-9, 25-19).

Set one of match two was a competitive affair, with six lead changes and seven ties.

In the beginning serves, the Lady Tigers went ahead 8-2, but the Lady Falcons (0-4) powered back, scoring 7-consecutive points to tie the game and take a lead of their own.

After a 13-13 tie, Wahama went on a scoring run to go up 19-15, not relinquishing the lead again.

Junior Alyssa VanMeter had the lone assist for the Lady Falcons in set one while senior Abigail Pauley had the lone kill.

Pauley also led in service points with nine.

Set two seemed to be a competitive one, with the scoreboard showing 8-8, but Chapmanville quickly gained the upperhand, scoring 17 of the next 18 serves to take the second set.

Junior Emma Young had two kills in the second game while Emma Gibbs had five service points.

It seemed the Red and White were on their way to a match-clinching victory in set three, at one point having a 9-3 lead.

However, the Lady Tigers slowly began to make a comeback, reaching the Lady Falcons to tie things up 19-19. They proceeded to score 6-straight to win the match.

Young led in kills with two while VanMeter had two assists.

In service points, Young also led with three.

The Lady Knights of Point Pleasant completed their 2-0 evening with a 2-0 (25-17, 25-12) victory over the Lady Falcons.

Both teams traded points to start out the first set, but after a 5-5 tie, the host team started to pull away.

While Wahama attempted a late comeback, the Lady Knights were able to hold them off.

Bechtle, Warner and Thomas each had an assist for the Lady Knights, while Gibbs had the lone one for the Lady Falcons.

In kills, Kierra Smith led Point Pleasant with two, while Pauley had the only kill for Wahama in set one.

For service points, Kianna Smith led the Lady Knights with five, while VanMeter led the Red and White with four.

In the final set of the evening, the Lady Knights took the lead from the first serve and didn’t look back, scoring nine of the last 10 points to wrap things up.

Cottrill racked up a total of five kills during the third set for the Lady Knights.

The Lady Knights will be back in action at 5 p.m. Thursday when they host the Winfield Lady Generals and Buffalo Lady Bison in another tri meet.

The Lady Falcons will be back on the court at 6 p.m. Thursday when they host Parkersburg Catholic.

Point Pleasant sophomore Addysen Lewis spikes the ball against the Chapmanville Lady Tigers in a volleyball game Tuesday evening in Point Pleasant, W. Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/10/web1_PP-Lewis.jpg Point Pleasant sophomore Addysen Lewis spikes the ball against the Chapmanville Lady Tigers in a volleyball game Tuesday evening in Point Pleasant, W. Va. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports Wahama junior Emma Young tips the ball against the Chapmanville Lady Tigers in a volleyball game Tuesday evening in Point Pleasant, W. Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/10/web1_W-Young.jpg Wahama junior Emma Young tips the ball against the Chapmanville Lady Tigers in a volleyball game Tuesday evening in Point Pleasant, W. Va. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

