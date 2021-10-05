Wildcats knock off Defenders, 4-1

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Ohio Valley Christian School soccer team suffered a 4-1 loss at home to the Wood County Christian Wildcats Monday evening.

While the Defenders had some close calls at the Wildcat goal, they were unable to find the net.

Meanwhile, the Orange and Blue defense was constantly at work, fending off attack from the visitors. They were successful until 12 minutes into the first half when the Wildcats found the back of the net.

After two more Wildcat goals, seventh grader Bo Danner caught a deflected ball from the Wood County goalie to give the Defenders their only goal of the day.

However, the road team scored three minutes into the second half to put the score differential once again at three goals.

While the home team had a few more shots on goal, they were unable to get one by the opposing goalkeeper.

Junior Bradley Haley led the Defenders in shots, making three.

Senior goalie Conner Walter racked up 18 saves for his team.

In their regular season finale, the Defenders will travel to take on the Wellston Golden Rockets at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Black Knights remain unbeaten

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant boys soccer team improved to 15-0 over the weekend following a 4-1 win Thursday at Nitro and a 6-2 victory over visiting Williamstown on Saturday in a pair of non-conference bouts.

The Black Knights (15-0-0) jumped out to a 6-1 halftime lead against the visiting Yellow Jackets as Nich Cichon-Ledderhose scored four times, with Jaden Reed and Tyson Richards adding a goal apiece as well.

Ian Wood provided three assists as well in the win over Williamstown. Brecken Loudin stopped three shots in net for PPHS, while Sean Wilson also made a save for the hosts.

Alex Irvin and Seth Hammer scored a goal each for Williamstown.

Point Pleasant outshot host Nitro by a 51-2 overall margin on Thursday and received a single goal apiece from Reed, Cichon-Ledderhose, Colton Young and Brooks Gilley. Reed, Young and Wood also added an assist each for the guests.

Tony Toledo had the lone goal for the Wildcats.

Ohio Valley Christian junior Bradley Haley dribbles the ball by three Wildcat defenders during a soccer game Monday evening in Gallipolis, Ohio.