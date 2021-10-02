White Falcons soar past Hundred, 60-14

MASON, W.Va. — Early and often … and collective too.

The Wahama football team built a 40-point lead 36 seconds into the second quarter and had eight different players score at least one touchdown on Friday night during a convincing 60-14 victory over visiting Hundred in a Week 6 non-conference matchup at Bachtel Stadium.

The White Falcons (2-3) churned out 466 yards of total offense, which included 454 rushing yards on just 28 carries for an impressive average of 16.2 yards per carry. The hosts also scored eight of their nine total touchdowns on running plays.

Aaron Henry — the lone WHS player with multiple touchdowns on the night — started the scoring with a TD run just 18 seconds into regulation, then Kase Stewart made it a 13-0 lead with a TD run at the 8:46 mark.

Connor Lambert returned a punt 45 yards to the house at the 7-minute mark for a 20-point advantage, then Andrew Roush and Sawyer VanMatre each provided TD runs to complete the first quarter scoring at 34-0.

Dillian Fields gave the White Falcons a 40-0 cushion on a TD run with 11:24 remaining in the half, but the Hornets (0-5) finally broke into the scoring column at the 1:24 mark of the second period following an Everette Johnson run.

Henry added his second and final TD run at the 6:36 mark of the third, then William McCallister added a TD run with 1:46 showing for a 53-6 lead headed into the finale.

Zack Wise closed the HHS gap down to 39 points with a TD run at the 8:25 mark, but Trenton Zuspan capped the 46-point triumph with a TD run with 3:38 remaining.

Hundred claimed a 12-10 edge in first downs and also posted a 66-12 advantage in passing yards as the guests finished the game with 214 yards of total offense. Both teams committed two turnovers apiece in the contest.

Ten different players produced positive rushing yards for Wahama, with McCallister leading the way with 86 yards on four carries. Henry was next with 78 yards on two touches, while VanMatre had 76 yards on a pair of totes.

Zuspan also had 75 yards on eight carries and completed Wahama’s lone pass attempt for 12 yards to Lambert.

Wahama returns to action Friday when it hosts Ravenswood in a Little Kanawha Conference matchup at 7:30 p.m.

Wahama freshman Connor Lambert (7) runs for extra yardage during a Sept. 29 football contest against Tolsia at Bachtel Stadium in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/10/web1_10.5-WAH-Lambert.jpg Wahama freshman Connor Lambert (7) runs for extra yardage during a Sept. 29 football contest against Tolsia at Bachtel Stadium in Mason, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

