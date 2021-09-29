Ingels advances to state golf tourney

MASON, W.Va. — Wahama missed the cut. Connor Ingels did not.

Ingels, a junior, won regional medalist honors for a second straight posteason and secured a berth at the state tournament next week following the 2021 Class A Region IV golf championships held Monday at Riverside Golf Club.

Ingels carded a 41-39 split of 80, which was 8-over par and the low round of the day. Cole Whitehead of Sherman was the individual runner-up with a 40-42 effort of 82.

The White Falcons ended up missing the team cut by placing third out of eight teams with a 268. Calhoun County (256) and Gilmer County (266) finished first and second while securing the two automatic state qualifying spots.

Ethan Mitchell followed Ingels with a 92 and Ethan Gray completed the WHS tally with a 96. Brycen Bumgarner also shot a 102 for the White Falcons.

The 2021 WVSSAC golf championships will be held for two days at Oglebay Resort Jones Course starting on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Blue Angels win D-2 sectional

JACKSON, Ohio — Smooth sailing for the Blue Angels.

The Gallia Academy girls golf team won its third sectional title in four years and cruised to a 46-stroke victory over the field Monday at the Division II sectional tournament held at Franklin Valley Golf Club in the Apple City.

The Blue Angels secured the program’s first back-to-back sectional titles as all five golfers ended up posting top-11 efforts en route to a final tally of 373. Waterford was the overall runner-up out of 12 scoring teams with a 419.

Wellston (442), Federal Hocking (449) and Portsmouth West (463) also advanced to the district level with top-5 finishes.

Junior Maddi Meadows and sophomore Jordan Blaine led GAHS with medalist and runner-up efforts of 85 and 92. Emma Hammons was next with a 97, while Abby Hammons and Addy Burke each fired rounds of 99 to complete the day.

River Valley and Meigs respectively placed 10th and 11th overall with scores of 536 and 542. Eastern did not have enough competitors for a team score.

Sophia Gee paced the Lady Raiders with a 111, followed by Erika Justus with a 129 and Aislynn Bostic with a 136. Hannah Bias completed the RVHS tally with a 160, while Abigail Siciliano also posted a 173.

Lorena Kennedy led the Lady Marauders with a 112 and Faith Roush added a 127. Kyleen Dill was next with a 132 and Alexis O’Brien completed things with a 171.

Emma Hayes posted a 116 as the lone Lady Eagle at the event.

Jaya Booth (94) of Vinton County, Carrington McGlothin (95) of Peebles, Sinea Belville (98) of South Point, Maggie Armstrong (99) of Piketon and Ava Messer (101) of South Webster were the individual qualifiers for the district tournament.

The D-2 Southeast District tournament will be held Tuesday at Pickaway Country Club in Circleville.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

