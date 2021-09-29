Lady Eagles sweep South Gallia

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — A pair of sweeps to start the week.

The Eastern volleyball team claimed 3-0 match victories over visiting Meigs on Monday night and then defeated host South Gallia on Tuesday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest in Gallia County.

The Lady Eagles (7-6, 5-2 TVC Hocking) moved back above the .500 mark while stringing together back-to-back wins that also snapped a 2-match losing skid.

EHS never trailed in any of the three games Tuesday night during a 25-17, 25-8, 25-17 decision over the Lady Rebels (1-9, 1-5). SGHS did force ties twice in Game 1 and were knotted up several times — including at 15-all — in the finale.

Juli Durst led the Lady Eagles with 18 service points, followed by Emma Edwards with 11 points and Sydney Reynolds with seven points. Addi Wells contributed six points, while Megan Maxon and Brielle Newland respectively added five and three points.

Tori Triplett paced South Gallia with six service points and Cara Frazee followed with four, while Ryleigh Halley added three points. Jessie Rutt, Emma Clary and Natalie Johnson also had a service points apiece in the setback.

The Lady Eagles defeated Meigs by a 25-19, 26-24, 25-13 count on Monday night in non-conference play at The Nest.

Reynolds led EHS with 13 kills and Maxon added eight kills, while Durst handed out 29 assists and Newland came up with 15 digs in the win.

Mallory Hawley led the Lady Marauders with eight kills and Maggie Musser added seven kills, with Hawley and Andrea Mahr both making 13 digs apiece. Mahr also handed out a a team-high 13 assists in the setback.

Lady Marauders knock off Warren

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Meigs volleyball moved back to .500 on Tuesday night with a 25-13, 17-25, 25-10, 25-18 victory over visiting Warren at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.

Tied at 1-all in the match, the Lady Marauders (7-7) led all of Game 3 and rallied back from a 5-2 deficit in Game 4 as Jennifer Parker served up seven consecutive points for a 10-5 lead — one the hosts never relinquished.

Mahr led MHS with 11 kills, 23 digs and 15 assists, while Musser added 23 digs and nine kills to the winning cause. Hawley and E.J. Anderson respectively added seven and five kills as well.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Eastern junior Bella Mugrage (8) hits a spike attempt during Tuesday night’s TVC Hocking volleyball match against South Gallia in Mercerville, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/09/web1_9.30-EHS-Mugrage.jpg Eastern junior Bella Mugrage (8) hits a spike attempt during Tuesday night’s TVC Hocking volleyball match against South Gallia in Mercerville, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports South Gallia freshman Emma Clary (1) leaps for a block as Eastern senior Sydney Reynolds (14) hits a spike attempt during Tuesday night’s TVC Hocking match in Mercerville, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/09/web1_9.30-SG-Clary.jpg South Gallia freshman Emma Clary (1) leaps for a block as Eastern senior Sydney Reynolds (14) hits a spike attempt during Tuesday night’s TVC Hocking match in Mercerville, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.