Golden Bears snap RedStorm win streak

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande’s attempt to get back to the .500 mark got off to a great start.

The remainder of the match, though, left a lot to be desired.

West Virginia University-Tech shook off a slow start by throttling the RedStorm in sets two and three and rallying in set four to post a 3-1 (22-25, 25-11, 25-13, 26-24) victory, Tuesday night, in River States Conference volleyball action at the Newt Oliver Arena.

The Golden Bears, who knocked off Rio for the second time in as many meetings this season, improved to 8-11 overall and 4-2 in league play.

Rio Grande, which had a four-game winning streak snapped, slipped to 5-7 overall and 3-3 in the RSC.

The RedStorm scored the final four winners in the opening set — the last three on Tech attack errors — to grab an early lead, but then watched the Golden Bears flex their collective muscles over each of the next two stanzas.

The Golden Bears jumped to a 6-1 lead in each of the next two periods and never looked back.

Tech had a .375 attack percentage in set two (13 kills, 4 errors, 24 attacks) and a .400 swing percentage (15 kills, 3 errors, 30 attacks) in the third set.

The Bears bolted to a 9-3 advantage in set four before Rio Grande countered with an 8-1 run to take an 11-10 cushion following a Tech attack error.

Most of the remainder of the set was a back-and-forth affair with the RedStorm moving to within one point of forcing a fifth and deciding stanza after a kill by sophomore Shalea Byrd (Canal Winchester, OH) made it 24-22.

As things turned out, it was the final point of the night for the home team.

A kill by Tech’s Ana Muniz Rocandio, sandwiched around a trio of Rio attack errors, allowed the Golden Bears to finish off the match victory.

Rocandio led WVU-Tech with 15 kills, while Coralys Maldonado Rivera recorded 12 kills and the duo of Morgan Shablom and Brooklyn Cook had 10 kills each.

The Bears finished with a .226 swing percentage as a team (57 kills, 27 errors, 133 attacks).

Julia McClanahan had 48 assists in the winning effort, while Valentina Abondano had 16 digs and Rocandio added three service aces.

Sophomore Amanda Rarick (Canal Winchester, OH) and junior Jess Youse (Pettisville, OH) had 13 and 12 kills, respectively, for Rio Grande, which hit just .108 as a team (42 kills, 29 errors, 120 attacks).

Freshman Avery Huntzinger (Canal Winchester, OH) had 36 assists in a losing cause, while sophomore Kyli Ricker (Plain City, OH) finished with a team-high eight digs. Youse also had two solo blocks and two block assists.

Rio Grande returns to action on Friday night when it travels to Asbury University for a non-conference match.

First serve is set for 7 p.m. at the Luce Center in Wilmore, Ky.

RedStorm rugby remains unbeaten

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The University of Rio Grande’s rugby team kept its perfect season intact on Saturday, but their latest victory didn’t come near as easily as the inaugural triumph.

The RedStorm parlayed Robert Morris turnovers into points and outlasted the Colonials, 31-17, in Allegheny Rugby Conference play at Joe Walton Stadium.

Rio Grande, which throttled Baldwin-Wallace University, 91-0, in its debut on Sept. 11 before getting a forfeit win over California University (Pa.) last week, improved to 3-0 with the win.

Robert Morris slipped to 1-2 with the loss.

“Both forward packs were tough and hard-running,” said Rio Grande head coach Corey Momsen. “RMU put out backline under some pressure with tactical kicking. We capitalized on their mistakes and a good amount of our scores came from big turnovers.”

Freshman back Solomone Ahoia (Lawndale, CA) led the RedStorm with a trio of successful tries, while freshman forward Christopher Gates (Charlotte, NC) and freshman forward Devon Scriber (Colorado Springs, CO) tallied one try each.

Senior back Caden Harden (Oak Hill, OH) was successful on three of five conversion attempts.

“Robert Morris came out of the gate and really ran downhill at us,” Momsen said. “We prepared for that and waited patiently on them to make mistakes. It was a great test and physical match.”

Rio Grande returns to action on October 9 when it hosts Denison University.

Rio women’s bowling notches 1st tourney win

MUNCIE, Ind. — The University of Rio Grande led from start to finish and captured the championship in the women’s division of the Cardinal Classic hosted by Ball State University, Sunday afternoon, at Munsee Lanes.

The championship was the first title for the RedStorm women since the program’s inception.

Rio Grande finished with 6,565 pins toppled, while Wright State University (6,389) and Lourdes University (6,383) rounded out the top three.

The two-day tournament was composed of 24 Baker games on Saturday and 16 more Baker games on Sunday. The total score at the end of the 40 games determined the winner. The RedStorm took a 63-pin lead into the final round.

Representing Rio Grande in the event were sophomore Sydney Dickson (Newark, OH), senior Brianna Eberle (St. Marys, OH), senior Rena Kirts (London, OH), sophomore Caity Moody (Xenia, OH), freshman Emma Peruzzi (Columbus, OH) and freshman Kayla Sheets (Columbus, OH).

The RedStorm returns to action on Saturday at the Ohio Bowling Conference Tournament No. 1 at the Columbus Square Bowling Palace in Columbus. Action is scheduled for an 11 a.m. start.

Rio men place 4th in Cardinal Classic

MUNCIE, Ind. — The University of Rio Grande posted a fourth place showing in the men’s division of the Cardinal Classic hosted by Ball State University, Sunday afternoon, at Munsee Lanes.

Rio Grande, which was in third place after Saturday’s opening round of play, finished with 6,753 pins toppled. Lincoln Memorial University won the title with 7,415 pins, while Wright State University was second (7,198) and Lourdes University (6,868) took third.

The two-day tournament was composed of 24 Baker games on Saturday and 16 more Baker games on Sunday. The total score at the end of the 40 games determined the winner. The RedStorm took a 63-pin lead into the final round.

Representing Rio Grande in the event were freshman Hunter Bolender (Mount Orab, OH),

junior Reece Collins (Columbus, OH), sophomore Daniel Gross (Cincinnati, OH), freshman Collin Hamilton (Columbus, OH), freshman Evin Little (Gallipolis, OH), freshman Russell Orris (South Bloomfield, OH) and senior Chris Somerville (Gallipolis, OH).

The RedStorm returns to action on Saturday at the Ohio Bowling Conference Tournament No. 1 at the Columbus Square Bowling Palace in Columbus. Action is scheduled for an 11 a.m. start.

RedStorm men finish 9th in RSC Fall Preview

FLORENCE, Ind. — The University of Rio Grande finished in a tie for ninth place following Tuesday’s final round of the River States Conference Men’s Golf Fall Preview at the Belterra Resort.

The RedStorm finished with an 81-over par score of 649, tying West Virginia University-Tech for ninth place in the 11-team field.

Junior Jacob Calvin (Chillicothe, OH) had Rio Grande’s best finish, carding an 11-over par total of 153 to tie for 13th place.

Midway University’s Logan Conn claimed medalist honors among the 62 overall participants with a 3-under par total of 139.

Midway also cruised to the team championship, finishing at 6-over par 574 — 35 strokes better than runner-up Indiana University East. Indiana University Kokomo was third at 49-over par 617.

Among the others representing Rio Grande in the tourney were senior Colton Blakeman (Piketon, OH), who finished in a tie for 28th place at 17-over par 159; sophomore Whit Byrd (Pomeroy, OH), who placed 39th at 23-over par 165; junior Ethan Mercer (Jackson, OH), who finished in a tie for 49th place at 32-over par 174; and junior Jensen Anderson (Racine, OH), who was 57th at 41-over 183.

The RedStorm return to action Oct. 4 and 5 at the Golden Bear Classic, hosted by West Virginia Tech, in Daniels, W.Va.

RedStorm women 7th at UPike Invite

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — The University of Rio Grande women’s golf team posted a seventh place finish following Sunday’s final round of the University of Pikeville Fall Invitational at StoneCrest Golf Course.

The RedStorm finished at 184-over par 760 for the two-day event.

Rio’s top finisher as an individual was senior Abby Eichmiller (Vincent, OH), who placed 30th at 40-over par 184.

Also representing the RedStorm was sophomore Bailey Meadows (Gallipolis, OH), who tied for 33rd at 44-over 188; senior Hunter Rockhold (Clinton, OH), who tied for 35th place at 46-over par 190; freshman Lily Rees (Gallipolis, OH), who was 38th at 54-over 198; and freshman Avery Minton (Gallipolis, OH), who placed 46th at 70-over par 214.

Pikeville’s Boo Newsome took medalist honors by finishing at 6-over par 150.

Marian (Ind.) University won the team championship at 42-over par 618, while Indiana University East was second at 62-over 638 and host Pikeville placed third at 74-over 650.

Rio Grande returns to action Oct. 4 at the River States Conference Fall Preview in Florence, Ind.

Rio Grande’s Lauren Jolly goes down for a dig during Tuesday night’s 3-1 loss to West Virginia University-Tech at the Newt Oliver Arena. The loss snapped the RedStorm’s four-match winning streak. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/09/web1_RIO-Jolly.jpg Rio Grande’s Lauren Jolly goes down for a dig during Tuesday night’s 3-1 loss to West Virginia University-Tech at the Newt Oliver Arena. The loss snapped the RedStorm’s four-match winning streak. Courtesy|Justyce Stout

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

