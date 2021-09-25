Eagles fall to Waterford, 32-6

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — Eastern dropped its fourth consecutive decision and opened league play on a tough note Friday during a 32-6 setback to visiting Waterford in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division gridiron contest at East Shade River Stadium.

The host Eagles (1-4, 0-1 TVC Hocking) surrendered 13 points apiece through each of the first two quarters for a 26-0 deficit at the break, then the Wildcats (3-2, 1-1) tacked on a Holden Dailey 12-yard scamper for its largest lead of the night at 32-0 with 9:35 left in regulation.

Eastern finally reached the scoring column late in the game when Gavin Murphy hauled in a 7-yard touchdown pass from Cooper Barnett, wrapping up the 26-point outcome.

Dailey had three touchdowns in the first half and four overall in the contest. Jake Pentelidis also hauled in a 34-yard touchdown pass from Grant McCutcheon late in the first period.

Waterford claimed a 13-6 advantage in first downs and outgained the hosts by a sizable 366-100 overall margin in total yards, including a 235-69 edge on the ground.

Jaylen Evans led the EHS ground attack with 27 yards on eight carries and Bryce Newland added 26 yards on nine totes.

Brady Yonker completed 2-of-16 passes for 19 yards and had one of those attempts picked off. Murphy led the Eastern wideouts with two catches for 20 yards.

Eastern travels to Trimble on Friday for a TVC Hocking matchup at 7 p.m.

Belpre blanks South Gallia, 31-0

BELPRE, Ohio — South Gallia produced 87 yards of total offense and trailed 24-0 at halftime Friday night en route to a 31-0 setback to host Belpre in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Washington County.

The visiting Rebels (0-4, 0-2 TVC Hocking) were shut out for the third time this fall as the Golden Eagles (2-4, 1-1) — who now allow an average of 42.7 points per game — posted their second shutout in three weeks.

Xavior Robinson scored three rushing touchdowns on nine carries for 57 yards, and Jordan Martin added a 55-yard TD run to go along with a Julian Martin 36-yard TD pass from Willis Starcher.

SGHS allowed 280 total yards of offense and managed just 65 rushing yards on 33 attempts, with Devin Siders leading the way with 11 carries for 44 yards.

The Rebels host winless Manchester on Friday in a non-conference battle at 7 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.