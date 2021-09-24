Rio Grande teams, athletes honored by NAIA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eight teams and 30 student-athletes representing the University of Rio Grande were among those recently honored as part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) National Awards Day.

More than 11,000 Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes and over 2,000 NAIA Scholar Teams were honored on the day the association recognizes its highest individual achievements of NAIA student-athletes, administrators and coaches.

Additionally, the association announced the three-member class of the 2021-22 NAIA Hall of Fame.

Grand View (Iowa) and St. Ambrose (Iowa) led the way with 24 scholar teams each, while Aquinas (Mich.) and Campbellsville (Ky.) followed with 23.

NAIA Scholar Teams were determined as those with a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or better for the 2020-21 academic year.

Rio Grande’s scholar teams included Softball (3.63), Women’s Golf (3.60), Women’s Volleyball (3.57), Women’s Bowling (3.42), Men’s Bowling (3.39), Men’s Golf (3.36), Men’s Soccer (3.22) and Women’s Basketball (3.11).

To be recognized as a Daktronics Scholar-Athlete, students had to have a grade point average of 3.50 or higher and be a junior or older in academic status.

Representing the RedStorm on the list were:

* Baseball: Eli Daniels (Minford, OH), grad student; Josh Faro (Gallipolis, OH), junior; Zach Kendall (Troy, OH), grad student; Deric King (Spingfield, OH), junior; Trenton Overturf (West Frankfort, IL), junior; Jon Erhard (Newark, OH), grad student;

* Men’s Bowling: Zachary Morris (Vinton, OH), 5th Year senior; Colin Little (Bidwell, OH), junior;

* Men’s Golf: Colton Blakeman (Piketon, OH), junior; Levi Chapman (Pomeroy, OH), junior;

* Men’s Soccer: Silas Machado (Sao Paulo, Brazil), senior; Nicolas Cam Orellana (Santiago, Chile), junior; Connor Paine (Cornwell, England), junior; Sebastian Borquez (Santiago, Chile), junior;

* Softball: Shelby Schmitt (Fairfield, OH), senior; Raelynn Hastings (Commerical Point, OH), senior;

* Women’s Basketball: Makayla Liedtke (Beverly, OH), senior; Avery Harper (Seaman, OH), junior;

* Women’s Bowling: Brianna Eberle (St. Mary’s, OH), junior; Serenity Kirts (London, OH), junior;

* Women’s Cross Country: Sarah Shepard (Lancaster, OH), junior;

* Women’s Track & Field: Kathleen Root (Old Fort, OH), junior; Sierra Cress (Greenville, OH), junior;

* Women’s Volleyball: Jordan Walker (Rio Grande, OH), 5th Year senior; Baleigh Bradley (Portsmouth, OH), senior; Macy Roell (Farmersville, OH), senior; Jess Youse (Pettisville, OH), junior.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

