Rio Grande men blank Ohio Christian

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The final score may have suggested a tightly-contested matchup.

But make no mistake about it, Thursday night’s River States Conference men’s soccer meeting between Ohio Christian University and the University of Rio Grande was incredibly lopsided in favor of the home team.

The RedStorm outshot the visiting Trailblazers, 43-3, but scored just once — late in each half — for a 2-0 victory at Evan E. Davis Field.

Rio Grande, which is ranked No. 20 in the latest NAIA coaches’ poll, picked up a second straight win to improve to 5-2-1 overall and 1-0 in league play.

Ohio Christian dropped to 0-7 overall and 0-2 in the RSC.

The Trailblazers were outshot 20-2 in the opening half and 23-1 after the intermission.

Rio Grande also had a whopping 14-2 advantage in corner kick opportunities.

Still, the game remained scoreless until sophomore Osvaldo Pereria (Campo Grande, Brazil) found the back of the net off an assist by freshman Benjamin Cam Orellana (Santiago, Chile) with 6:57 remaining before halftime.

That’s how things stayed until freshman Diego Martinez (Santiago, Chile) scored off of a touch by freshman Gabriel Silva (Sao Luis, Brazil) with 3:45 left to play to set the final score.

Rio finished with a 10–2 cushion in shots on goal.

Senior Mark McMillan (Glasgow, Scotland), one of six first-time starters for the RedStorm, recorded a pair of saves in goal.

Noah Murphy recorded eight saves in the loss for OCU.

Rio Grande returns to action on Saturday afternoon when it travels to Indiana University East.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at Centerville High School.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.