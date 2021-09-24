RedStorm women cruise past Trailblazers

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Kotomi Kaneshima scored one goal and assisted on two others, while Chase Davis and Isabel Ruff had one goal and one assist each to lead the University of Rio Grande in a 5-1 win over Ohio Christian University, Thursday night, in River States Conference women’s soccer action at Evan E. Davis Field.

The RedStorm improved to 1-5-1 overall and 1-1 in conference play with the victory.

The five goals scored by head coach Tony Daniels’ squad represented two more scores than had been scored in the previous six outings combined.

Ohio Christian slipped to 2-2 overall and 0-2 in league play.

The Trailblazers quickly found themselves behind the 8-ball, with Rio Grande scoring twice inside the game’s opening three minutes.

Sophomore McKenna Sullivan (Canal Winchester, OH) gave the RedStorm a lead it would never relinquish just 2:08 into the match when she rifled a shot from 25 yards out on the left side — off a touch from Kaneshima — past OCU net-minder Danica Hanschu.

Only 43 seconds later, Davis — a senior from Huntington, WVa. — picked off a errant outlet pass by Hanschu and then found the back of the net for a 2-0 lead.

Ohio Christian sliced the deficit in half with just under 15 minutes remaining before halftime when Karissa Buttelwerth scored on a lob shot from just outside the left side of the 18-yard box, but that’s as close as the Trailblazers would get the rest of the way.

Kaneshima, a freshman from Himeji, Japan, scored from 10 yards out — off a touch from Ruff — with 32:29 left to play to make it 3-1 and Ruff — a freshman from Lancaster, Ohio — scored off an assist by Davis a little more than 12 minutes later to settle the issue once and for all.

Kaneshima assisted on a goal by junior Trinity Hassey (Westerville, OH) with 17:37 remaining to set the final score.

Rio Grande finished with a single-game program record 46 shots overall, eclipsing the previous record of 45 set in a win over Ohio Valley University on Sept. 12, 2007 and equaled in a victory against Brescia University on Oct. 17, 2020.

The RedStorm also outshot their guests, 20-2, in shots on frame and had all five of the game’s corner kick chances.

Junior keeper Rachelle Wolford (Marysville, OH) had one save in the win for Rio.

Hanschu stopped 15 shots in the loss for OCU.

Rio Grande returns to action on Saturday against Indiana University East at Centerville (IN) High School.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

