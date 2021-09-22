Lady Patriots top OVCS

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Ohio Valley Christian School volleyball team fell 3-0 (25-22, 25-13, 25-17) at home to the Cavalry Lady Patriots Tuesday evening.

The Lady Patriots quickly jumped to a 4-0 lead in set one, but the Lady Defenders slowly got points of their own.

However, the visitors constantly kept the hosts at arms length, never letting them within more than a couple of serves.

As the set came to the final points, the Lady Defenders powered back, scoring five of the last seven serves and putting the score at 24-22, but Cavalry got that last point to win the first set.

Both assists for OVC in the first set were scored by Ava Mollihan, while Micah Hughes contributed both kills.

For set points, Mollihan led the Orange and Blue with three, followed by Hughes and Makayla Anderson who both had two.

The Lady Defenders started set two strong, jumping ahead to a 5-0 lead, but the Lady Patriots powered back, putting up a 6-1 run of their own to tie the game.

The Blue and Red surged ahead, taking a lead in set two that they would not relinquish, scoring on eight of the last 10 serves.

Mollihan had the lone assist for the Orange and Blue, while Madison Beaver scored both kills.

Kenzie Childers led the Lady Defenders in set points with six.

Calvary held the vast majority of control in set three, jumping ahead 7-1.

Facing a sweep, the Lady Defenders made a couple late attempts at a comeback, but were unable to tie the game back up and wrest control away from Calvary.

Childers had both assists for her team, while Beaver (two) and Madeline Young (one) accounted for the Lady Defenders’ three kills.

In set points, Childers had the most in the third game with four, followed by Beaver who had three.

The Lady Defenders will be back in action at 6:30 p.m. Friday when they travel to take on the Wood County Christian Lady Wildcats.

Wahama falls to Ritchie County

MASON, W.Va. — Wahama dropped a 25-12, 25-4, 25-18 decision to visiting Ritchie County on Tuesday night in a Little Kanawha Conference volleyball matchup at Gary Clark Court.

The Lady Falcons led 1-0 in Game 1 and ultimately trailed after RCHS broke a 3-all tie en route to the 13-point win. WHS never led in Game 2 and the guests served up 13 consecutive points to complete a 21-point win and a 2-0 match advantage.

There were 11 ties and six lead changes in the finale, with Wahama twice leading by two points. Ritchie County broke serve for a 22-18 edge and finished things out with three consecutive service points.

Olivia Jeffers paced the hosts with four service points, followed by Abbey Pauley and Alana Edwards with three points each. Alyssa VanMeter and Payton Staats respectively added two points and one point as well.

Lady Spartans sweep Meigs

ALBANY, Ohio — Meigs volleyball suffered a 25-16, 25-22, 25-16 setback to host Alexander on Tuesday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup in Athens County.

The Lady Marauders (5-6, 2-4 TVC Ohio) twice led by two points early on in Game 1 before falling by nine points, then rallied back from an 8-1 deficit in Game 2 to take their first lead at 20-19. MHS led 22-20, but the Lady Spartans broke serve and reeled off four straight service points for the 2-0 match edge.

Meigs led 6-3 and 11-9 in the finale, but AHS reeled off seven straight points for a 16-11 lead and ultimately never looked back.

E.J. Anderson led the Meigs service attack with seven points, followed by Andrea Mahr with six points and Maggie Musser with five points. Mallory Hawley also chipped in four points in the setback.

Ohio Valley Christian player Madison Beaver (14) leaps to spike the ball against Cavalry in a volleyball game Tuesday evening in Gallipolis, Ohio. Wahama sophomore Olivia Jeffers bumps a ball in the air during Tuesday night's volleyball match against Ritchie County at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va.