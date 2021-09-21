Locals compete at Belpre Invitational

BELPRE, Ohio — The Gallia Academy, South Gallia, River Valley, Southern and Eastern High School cross country teams converged on Belpre to compete in the Belpre XC Invitational Saturday afternoon.

Both races featured at least 150 runners.

In the girls’ race, the area schools were led by River Valley’s Lauren Twyman, who finshed 7th-overall with a time of 20:22.15.

She was followed by Eastern’s lone runner Erica Durst, who finished 12th with a time of 21:03.44.

Grace Heffernan was the Lady Raider’s second runner to cross the finish line, finishing up 21st with a time of 21:35.10.

The Blue Angels found their first finisher in Madison Clagg, who placed 52nd with a time of 23:12.09.

She was followed by teammate Krystal Davison in 77th (24:46.68).

Ava Roush finished first for the Lady Tornadoes in 89th with a time of 25:20.45.

Rounding out the top-100 was River Valley’s Kate Nutter, who finished 100th with a time of 26:06.27.

Krystyna Svystrovych (116th, 27:34.35) was the first Lady Rebel to finish, followed by Ruth Rickett (118th, 27:48.24), Bryleigh McClure (123rd, 28:35.71) and Ally Denney (124th, 28:42.53) of the Lady Raiders.

The other three Southern runners finished close together: Jacelynn Northup (134th, 30:57.31), Lauren Smith (137th, 31:26.86) and Adyson Fields (138th, 31:34.12).

In a 1-2-3 punch for the area, River Valley’s Jordyn Barrett (144th, 34:30.69), Gallia Academy’s Peyton Seidel (145th, 34:35.33) and South Gallia’s Madison Summers (146th, 34:49.40).

Rounding out the race for the Lady Rebels was Reegan Brown, who finished 150th with a time of 44:10.50.

Finishing in the top-2 in the girls race was Alyssa Sauro (17:50.48) of Williamstown and Allie Martin (18:47.13) of Preson.

River Valley was the only area school who had enough runners to get up on the team board, finishing 11th with a team score of 273.

Williamstown finished first with a score of 66.

In the boys’ race, the Eagles led the area schools, having a pair of runners finish in the top-15: Connor Nolan (14th, 16:50.34) and Brayden O’Brien (15th, 16:52.51).

River Valley and South Gallia had their first runners finish side-by-side, with Cody Wooten (18:14.16) finishing 36th and Gabe Frazee (18:17.85) placing 37th.

The Blue Devils had their first finisher in Logan Nicholas (59th, 19:16.06).

Ethan Schultz (65th, 19:48.12) was the second to finish for River Valley, followed by teammate John Siciliano (72nd, 20:02.07).

Rounding out the race for the area schools was: Koen Sellers (Eastern, 91st, 21:18.65), Gabe Russell (Gallia Academy, 93rd, 21:20.45), Kaden Cochrane (Gallia Academy, 98th, 21:30.97), Tanner Boothe (South Gallia, 100th, 21:33.57), Adam Green (River Valley, 104th, 21:48.59), Kaden Alderman (River Valley, 108th, 21:54.56), Silas Patterson (Gallia Academy, 136th, 23:46.83), Grant Martin (Eastern, 142nd, 23:56.57), John E. Santos (River Valley, 146th, 24:11.20), Rhys Davis (Gallia Academy, 156th, 26:12.87), Luke Santos (River Valley, 157th, 26:40.81), Braydon Kingery (Southern, 158th, 27:17.13) and Seth Collins (Eastern, 159th, 27:40.62).

Finishing in the top-2 in the boys race was Larry Josh Edwards (15:24.42) and Rocco DeVincent (15:49.03) of University.

As teams, River Valley finished 12th (301), Eastern finished 13th (301) and Gallia Academy finished 16th (397).

South Gallia and Southern did not have enough runners to qualify.

University finished first overall with a team score of 21.

