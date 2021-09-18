Point Pleasant pounds Golden Bears, 42-7

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. — Chalk one up for the coaching staff.

With head coach David Darst missing from the sidelines due to a COVID quarantine, the Point Pleasant football team stuck ot its traditional roots and churned out all 443 yards of its total offense on the ground while cruising to a 42-7 victory over host Oak Glen on Friday night in a non-conference matchup in Hancock County.

The Big Blacks (3-1) notched their third straight win and did so with a stable of horses as seven different backs gained positive yardage on the guests’ 46 overall carries.

It also took PPHS a little while to get their rhythm going as the Red and Black led only 7-0 at the intermission.

Evan Roach rushed for 224 yards and four scores on 21 carries, while Gavin Jeffers added 135 rushing yards and one score on a dozen attempts. Cody Schultz added a scoring run and had 18 yards on three tries as well.

Nathan Bentz and Brooks Pearson also produced 29 and 20 yards, respectively, on four and two totes.

Elicia Wood was a perfect 5-for-5 on point-after tries, while Alex Schrader also made his only PAT attempt.

The Golden Bears (1-1) churned out 268 yards of total offense, which included 128 passing yards — most of which came on a Landon Beatty 88-yard TD pass to Dylan Conley. Conley also led OGHS with 11 rushes for 105 yards.

Point Pleasant travels to Lincoln County next Friday for a non-conference matchup at 7:30 p.m.

White Falcons fall at Gilmer County, 40-20

GLENVILLE, W.Va. — Wahama fell to 0-3 this fall following a 40-20 setback to host Gilmer County on Friday night.

The White Falcons trailed 27-14 at halftime and ultimately never came closer as the Titans (3-1) closed the game with a 13-6 run to complete the 2-for-1 outcome.

No individual statistics were received as of press time.

Wahama returns to action Friday when it hosts Tolsia in a non-conference contest at 7:30 p.m.

