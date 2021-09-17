Black Knights shut out Panthers, 8-0

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant High School boys soccer team trounced the Lincoln County Panthers 8-0 at home Thursday evening.

The Black Knights (9-0-0) got their first goal nine minutes in, with Colton Young getting the assist from Cooper Tatterson.

The Red and Black got their second goal 90 seconds later with Jaden Reed getting his first of two goals on the evening.

Point Pleasant got their next group of goals halfway into the first half, with Cael McCutcheon and Alex Shrader both finding the back of the net.

Nick Cichon-Ledderhose headed the ball into the Panther net with just over two minutes to go to have the Black Knights go into halftime with a commanding 5-0 lead.

Reed got his second goal after Kanaan Abbas drew out the Lincoln County goalie, passing the ball to Reed for the easy tap-in score.

The final two Black Knight goals came with under 10 minutes to go in the match.

Cichon-Ledderhose dribbled the ball 70 yards through the Panther defense for his second goal, and Sean Wilson got his goal with two minutes left on the clock.

Point Pleasant racked up 41 shots during Thursday’s game.

The Black Knights will be back on the field at 11 a.m. Saturday when they host the Hurricane Redskins in a top-10 matchup.

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

