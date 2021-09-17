Ragin’ Cajuns roll past Ohio, 49-14

LAFAYETTE, La. — Not exactly the place to try and end this voodoo.

The Ohio University football team fell to 0-3 for the first time in 13 years following a 49-14 setback to host Louisiana on Thursday night during a Week 3 non-conference matchup held at Cajun Field in the Pelican State.

The winless Bobcats never led and were outgained by a sizable 562-250 overall margin in total yards of offense, which included a 312-112 advantage on the ground.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (2-1) had four different running backs produce at least 61 rushing yards, with Montrell Johnson accounting for four of the five UL rushing touchdowns.

Johnson finished the night with 84 yards and scoring runs of six yards, one yard, one yard and one yard, while Emani Bailey led the hosts with 11 carries for 89 yards.

John Stephens hauled in a 2-yard pass from Levi Lewis at the 7:54 mark of the first quarter for a 7-0 edge, then Johnson plowed in from six yards out for a 14-0 cushion 41 seconds into the second frame.

O’Shaan Allison got the Bobcats on the board with a 25-yard touchdown catch on a pass from Kurtis Rourke, making it a 14-7 contest with 2:26 left in the half.

Johnson plunged in from a yard out on the final play of the first half, allowing Louisiana to secure a 21-7 lead headed into the break.

UL added to its fortunes as it took the opening second half kickoff and marched 78 yards in 10 plays, with Johnson adding his second 1-yard run at the 10:07 mark for a 28-7 edge.

Rourke found Ty Walton with a 21-yard TD pass with 2:37 left in the third, cutting the gap in half at 28-14. The Green and White were never closer the rest of the way.

Johnson added his final TD run at the 11:51 mark of the fourth, then Chris Smith plowed in from nine yards out with 6:04 remaining for a 42-14 cushion. Stephens hauled in a 13-yard pass from Chandler Fields with 48 seconds left to wrap up the 35-point outcome.

The Bobcats surrendered a season-high 562 yards of total offense and gained a season-low 250 yards of total offense. The 312-112 differential in rushing yards were also the worst efforts for OU this fall.

Through three games, Ohio is allowing an average of 436 yards of total offense, with 254 of those coming on the ground. Conversely, the Bobcats are producing 301 yards of offense — with 128 of those coming from the ground attack.

The Ragin’ Cajuns claimed a 33-17 advantage in first downs and limited the Bobcats to just 3-of-11 on third down conversions. UL was 5-of-12 on third downs and a perfect 2-for-2 on fourth down attempts.

Both teams committed one turnover apiece in the contest and the hosts won the time of possession battle after having the ball for 33:14 of the 60-minute affair.

Armani Rogers led the Bobcats with 58 rushing yards on seven carries and also completed 2-of-4 passes for 16 yards. Allison was next with 48 rushing yards on 11 totes.

Rourke completed 12-of-22 passes for 122 yards and two scoring passes. Walton hauled in five passes for 50 yards, while Allison caught two balls for 44 yards.

Alvin Floyd came up with the lone Ohio takeaway following an interception late in the second quarter.

Lewis completed 21-of-29 passes for 212 yards and a score. Thirteen different UL wideouts caught passes in the triumph.

The Bobcats started the 2008 campaign with an 0-4 record and went 4-8 overall that season. The Ragin’ Cajuns also evened the all-time series at two games apiece with their second consecutive victory in this matchup.

Ohio returns to action on Saturday, Sept. 25, when it travels to Evanston (IL) for its final non-conference contest against the Northwestern Wildcats at noon.

