Rio golf competes at ALC Fall Invite

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — The University of Rio Grande men’s golf team posted a sixth place finish, carding a 62-over par score of 638 in the Alice Lloyd College Fall Invitational, which finished up on Tuesday afternoon at the StoneCrest Golf Course.

The RedStorm finished one shot behind the host Eagles for fifth place in the 36-hole, seven-team event.

Roane State Community College (18-over, 594) posted a two-shot win over the University of Pikeville (20-over, 600), while Kentucky State University was third at 24-over par 600.

KSU’s Micah Strangebye captured medalist honors with a finish of 5-under par 139.

Rio Grande’s top individual outing was produced by sophomore Whit Byrd (Pomeroy, OH), who was part of a tie for 15th place at 10-over par 154.

Also representing the RedStorm were senior Colton Blakeman (Piketon, OH), who was 20th at 14-over par 158; junior Jacob Calvin (Chillicothe, OH), who was included in a tie for 21st at 15-over par 159; junior Jensen Anderson (Racine, OH), who was part of a deadlock for 33rd place at 23-over 167; junior Ethan Mercer (Jackson, OH), who placed 38th at 27-over par 171l sophomore Eric Dotson (Belpre, OH), who took 40th place at 32-over 176; and freshman Eli Adkins (Stout, OH), who was 45th at 52-over par 196.

Rio Grande returns to action Sept. 27-28 at the River States Conference Fall Preview in Florence, Ind.

Abby Eichmiller notched a top 10 finish to lead the University of Rio Grande women’s golf team in the Alice Lloyd College Fall Invitational, which wrapped up its two-day run on Tuesday at the StoneCrest Golf Course.

Eichmiller, a senior from Vincent, Ohio, carded a 28-over par total of 172 to edge teammate Hunter Rockhold for 10th place in the 28-player field.

Rockhold, a senior from Clinton, Ohio, finished at 30-over par 174.

As a team, Rio Grande finished at 158-over par 734 and placed third in the four-team competition. The University of Pikeville won the team title at 59-over 635, with Oakland City University claiming runner-up honors at 73-over 649.

Pikeville’s Boo Newsome took medalist honors with a 15-stroke victory. She finished at 2-under par 142.

Also representing Rio Grande was sophomore Bailey Meadows (Gallipolis, OH), who was 16th at 46-over par 190; freshman Lily Rees (Gallipolis, OH), who was part of a tie for 17th place at 54-over 198; freshman Avery Minton (Gallipolis, OH), who placed 23rd with a score of 79-over par 223; and senior Madison Duskey (Beverly, OH), who was 24th at 89-over 233.

The RedStorm return to action Sept. 25-26 at the UPike Fall Invitational, which will also take place at StoneCrest.

University of Rio Grande sophomore Whit Byrd watches a drive during an undated golf match. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/09/web1_RIO-Byrd.jpg University of Rio Grande sophomore Whit Byrd watches a drive during an undated golf match. Courtesy|Rio Grande Athletics

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.