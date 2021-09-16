Trimble tops Lady Raiders

BIDWELL, Ohio — These cats had claws.

The River Valley High School volleyball team lost a home game 25-10, 25-13, 25-16 to the Trimble Lady Tomcats Wednesday evening.

The Lady Raiders (2-6) started off Game 1 in a hole, with the Lady Tomcats (8-1) scoring the first six points.

The Silver and Black had only four serving points in the first game, with senior Leah Roberts contributing three of those four points.

The second set had three ties and three lead changes.

While Trimble started off the second game with the lead, the Lady Raiders came back to briefly take a 5-4 lead of their own.

However, the visitors wrestled control back from the hosts, a lead which they held on to throughout the rest of the set, including a consecutive 7-point run.

Senior Brooklin Clonch and junior Madison Hall had an assist each for River Valley in the second game, while senior Javan Gardner and sophomore Chloe Litchfield were credited with one kill each.

Set three was the most competitive of the match, featuring six ties and four lead changes.

Both teams traded points to start out the set, and the Lady Raiders had gotten a 2-point lead on their opponents on two different occasions, but the Lady Tomcats refused to go away.

After an 11-11 tie, Trimble regained the lead for the final time, scoring four of the final five points to complete the sweep.

Junior Hannah Allison had the lone assist and Roberts the lone kill of the third game.

Leading the Lady Raiders in service points throughout Wednesday’s match was Roberts with seven, followed by Riley Bradley with three, then Hall and Madie Rose who both had two.

The Lady Raiders will be back in action at 7 p.m. Monday when they host the South Gallia Lady Rebels.

Logan sweeps Lady Marauders

LOGAN, Ohio — Meigs volleyball dropped its first non-league decision of the 2021 campaign on Wednesday night during a 25-18, 25-23, 25-17 setback to host Logan at Jim Myers Gymnasium in Hocking County.

The Lady Marauders (4-5) never led in Game 1 and were never ahead by more than a single point in the finale, but the guests did manage to keep things quite interesting in the middle bout. MHS led 13-9 and found itself looking at a 24-21 deficit before ultimately falling by the minimal 2-point margin.

Andrea Mahr led Meigs with nine service points and 18 assists, while Mallory Hawley added 10 kills and a team-high 17 digs. E.J. Anderson also had seven kills in the setback.

Lady Eagles fall at Trimble

GLOUSTER, Ohio — Eastern volleyball dropped its first league match of the season on Tuesday night during a 25-15, 25-16, 25-18 setback to host Trimble in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup.

The Lady Eagles (3-3, 3-1 TVC Hocking) surrendered twice as many as aces (10-5) and produced nearly as many hitting errors (18) as kills (21) in the straight-game setback.

Brielle Newland and Juli Durst had two service aces apiece for the guests, while Sydney Reynolds and Emma Edwards respectively led the net attack with 10 and five kills.

Durst handed out a team-best 12 assists and Megan Maxon came up with a team-high 15 digs.

River Valley senior Javan Gardner leaps to spike the ball against the Trimble Tomcats during a volleyball game Wednesday evening in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/09/web1_RV-Gardner.jpg River Valley senior Javan Gardner leaps to spike the ball against the Trimble Tomcats during a volleyball game Wednesday evening in Bidwell, Ohio. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports